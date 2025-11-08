Prime Video Subscribers Have To Check Out Ridley Scott's Creepy '80s Fantasy Movie

This post contains spoilers for "Legend."

Ridley Scott kicked off his career with an astounding trifecta of films: his brilliant theatrical debut, "The Duelists," followed by the inimitable "Alien" and the widely influential "Blade Runner." Each of these entries is nothing like the other, showcasing Scott's ability to effortlessly hop between genres. So when Scott turned his attention toward a dark fantasy adventure next, no one knew what to expect, given the director's penchant to veer into unexpected creative directions. And veer he did, creating a mythical saga that is both visually stunning and thematically disorienting in its exploration of good and evil. I'm talking about "Legend," the cult classic that confounded critics and audiences alike during the spring of 1986, but has gone on to chart a memorable legacy within the sword and sorcery genre.

"Legend" follows Jack (Tom Cruise), a forest child who must embrace the mantle of a pure being to defeat the demonic Lord of Darkness (Tim Curry). His lover, Princess Lili (Mia Sara), falls prey to Darkness' schemes and is lured into his lair, which prompts Jack to embark on a journey of heroic proportions. Although these tropes are fairly standard for the dark fantasy genre, Scott goes to great lengths to draw inspiration from more macabre fairy tales like the ones penned by the Brothers Grimm. The result is a dreary, fever-dream of an atmosphere that looks like a gothic fantasy come to life. Here, idyllic forests are turned into barren wastelands in the blink of an eye, and pure-hearted unicorns are hunted for their precious horns.

Scott's "Legend" is an undisputed technical triumph, boasting gorgeous on-location sets that were painstakingly built to mimic a world both bleak and fantastical. But does this cult classic stand the test of time?