The Long-Forgotten Batman Doppelgänger Most Comic Book Fans Have Never Heard Of

There was absolutely no way Bob Kane and Bill Finger could have known what they were creating with Batman. The character debuted in 1939's "Detective Comics" #27, in which he was a lone vigilante taking down criminals by whatever means necessary (even if it meant using guns, which he wouldn't forsake until 1940). 85 years later, Batman is not only a box office icon with enduring star power, he's long since ascended to mythical status, becoming one of the few pop culture figures deserving of "icon" status. But things would have been very different had audiences resonated more with an oddly similar character that debuted the very same year as Kane and Finger's "weird figure of the dark."

The story of this Batman doppelgänger actually starts in the pages of pulp magazines published six years prior to the Dark Knight's debut. In 1933, Berryman Press published "Black Bat Detective Mysteries," the first in a six-issue series written by Murray Leinster (aka William Fitzgerald Jenkins). It followed an itinerant detective who used a calling card bearing the symbol of a bat. But this character was nothing like Batman, and has never been cited as a direct influence (though pulp detectives certainly contributed to Batman's creation more generally).

By the end of the '30s, Finger and Kane's creation was ready to descend, debuting in March of 1939 as a costumed vigilante who used his Bat-like appearance to strike fear into the hearts of criminals. But just four months later, another Bat-themed vigilante arrived in the form the second Black Bat. This character was entirely separate from the private investigator of the 1933 pulps, and bore several striking similarities to Batman, from his costume and modus operandi to an origin story similar to that of a certain Gotham City District Attorney.