A Forgotten Kate Hudson Comedy Is Blowing Up On Netflix

I know that everything that follows this sentence is going to make me sound like a humongous grump, and honestly, I can live with that. With the utmost due respect to Casey Wilson and June Diane Raphael (two hysterically funny women whom I deeply respect), this movie is an absolute stinker. Right from the start, Liv and Emma fit into neat stereotypes — Liv is a bossy and successful overachiever who often runs roughshod over her friends and loved ones, while Emma is a meek, broke middle school teacher who gets pushed around by everyone, including both Liv and Fletcher. Once their weddings both end up scheduled for June 6, the two women essentially become sociopathic monsters, throwing away their decades-long friendship and well-being for ... what, exactly? A wedding that, I would guess, costs hundreds of thousands of dollars?

"Bride Wars" traffics in some of the most irritating stereotypes about womanhood, especially the one that all women focus on is their wedding, setting aside any other milestones they might reach in life or more, let's say, tangible accomplishments. Both Emma and Liv turn fully evil once they learn that they can't have weddings on the same day, at the same time, and at the same place, and it's so abrupt and weirdly handled by the film that it almost feels like they were possessed by rude aliens or both had aneurysms at the exact same second or something. Women contain multitudes, none of which are even remotely present in "Bride Wars." Instead, Emma and Liv's experiences are distilled down to one day and one event, rendering their relationships and shared friendship obsolete.

Anyway, "Bride Wars" is streaming on Netflix now.