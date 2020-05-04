Today is Star Wars Day, so May the 4th be with you, especially if you’re looking to get your hands on some new additions to Hasbro’s Star Wars Black Series line of action figures and collectibles. On top of the new 40th anniversary Empire Strikes Back figures now hitting shelves with retro packaging inspired by the 1980 toy line, this year will also bring a few more additions, including Han Solo Carbonite, Luke Skywalker in Dagobah gear with Yoda, a prop replica of Boba Fett’s white prototype helmet, and more.

Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Black Series Figures

First up, for all those who weren’t lucky enough to pick up the limited edition San Diego Comic-Con exclusive action figure set that included Boba Fett and Han Solo in Carbonite, Hasbro is finally releasing the latter half of that package. Harrison Ford’s likeness in carbonite is perfectly captured in this slab of plastic, and a special display stand so you can show him off as Jabba the Hutt intended.

The bounty hunters 4-LOM and Zuckuss, who can be spotted in the line-up Darth Vader sends out after the Millennium Falcon, are being given a two-pack release that also comes in vintage Empire Strikes Back packaging like Han Solo in Carbonite. Both of these figures have been released before, but like nearly every other figure in the Empire Strikes Back anniversary line-up, they’re being re-released.

Finally, Luke Skywalker in Dagobah training gear is being released in a two-pack with Yoda and the backpack used to carry him around the swamp. Unlike the other Empire Strikes Back figures above, this one will be available at various retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, Gamestop, Best Buy, Entertainment Earth, and more. Or you can grab it directly from Hasbro Pulse.

Classic Characters Repainted and Resculpted

Also joining the Black Series is another carbonized version of a classic figure. Following in the footsteps of the recently revealed carbonized Boba Fett, the intimidating Darth Vader is getting a metallic paint job, giving him a navy blue appearance, almost like he’s from a video game.

There’s a new Stormtrooper sculpt coming to the Black Series as well, inspired by the Imperial troops’ appearance in The Mandalorian series. They’re not remarkably different from the Stormtroopers in the original trilogy, but this one will probably be easier to get ahold of than the original figure release from years ago.

Also on the Stormtrooper track are two new additions to the 3.75-inch Vintage Collection. Luke Skywalker in Stormtrooper gear is being given a new release, and the Kamino Clone Troopers from The Clone Wars animated series will expand your troop roster in the 6-inch Black Series line too.

Finally, in case you didn’t know, before Boba Fett was given the signature look we know today, he was originally going to have pure white armor, almost like some kind of enhanced Stormtrooper. But that was only to show off the character to Lucasfilm employees, and he eventually got a complete makeover before cameras rolled on the set of Empire Strikes Back.

However, Hasbro and other collectible makers have given Boba Fett’s white prototype armor action figures and collectibles immortalizing the character’s behind the scenes debut. Now Hasbro is adding another to the mix with this Black Series electronic prototype helmet.

***

Most of the above items will be available at a lot of major retailers, but a few of them were intended to be Amazon exclusives. Unfortunately, since Amazon is focusing on shipping essential items first and foremost right now, they haven’t made pre-orders available as quickly as intended. But don’t worry, because Hasbro Pulse has put up pre-orders for the some of the upcoming Star Wars action figures and collectibles, including those meant to be retail exclusives elsewhere. Check them all out over here, and you can see how much they’ll cost, when they’ll be shipped, and more details on the individual product pages.