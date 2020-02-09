2020 Independent Spirit Awards Winners: ‘The Farewell’ and ‘Uncut Gems’ Victories Make Up for the Lack of Oscars Love
Posted on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out last night, honoring achievements in independent cinema in a celebration of artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. The ceremony honored two movies that were overlooked by the Oscars in a big way, with The Farewell winning Best Feature and Adam Sandler taking home Best Male Lead for Uncut Gems. And those weren’t the only awards those two films walked away with either. Get the full list of 2020 Independent Spirit Awards nominations.
On top of a win for Best Feature, The Farewell was also honored with the Best Supporting Female award for Zhao Shuzhen, who played the adorable, delightful grandmother at the center of the movie starring Awkwafina. Somehow she didn’t end up with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but we’re glad she was honored by the Indie Spirit Awards.
However, Uncut Gems walked away with a couple more major awards. In addition to Adam Sandler winning Best Male Lead, the award for Best Director went to Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie. Hopefully that helps make up for their lack of an Oscar nomination too, since Uncut Gems also didn’t receive any nominations this year. The chaotic, anxiety-filled movie also landed Best Editing if you need any more proof that this movie deserved to get some Oscars nominations.
We’ll leave you with Adam Sandler’s awesome acceptance speech and the full list of winners (in bold) below.
2020 Independent Spirit Awards Winners
BEST FEATURE
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
Marriage Story
Uncut Gems
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Booksmart
The Climb
Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
See You Yesterday
BEST FEMALE LEAD
Karen Allen (Colewell)
Hong Chau (Driveways)
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell)
Mary Kay Place (Diane)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
BEST MALE LEAD
Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty)
Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)
Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty)
Octavia Spencer (Luce)
BEST SUPPORTING MALE
Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)
Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)
Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)
BEST DIRECTOR
Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse)
Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)
Julius Onah (Luce)
Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)
BEST SCREENPLAY
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder (To Dust)
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency)
Tarell Alvin McCraney (High Flying Bird)
BEST DOCUMENTARY
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever (Marriage Story)
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY
Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday)
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen (Driveways)
Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy (Blow the Man Down)
Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass)
James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (The Vast of the Night)
BEST EDITING
Julie Béziau (The Third Wife)
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Tyler L. Cook (Sword of Trust)
Louise Ford (The Lighthouse)
Kirill Mikhanovsky (Give Me Liberty)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Todd Banhazl (Hustlers)
Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)
Natasha Braier (Honey Boy)
Chananun Chotrungroj (The Third Wife)
Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommar)
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM
Invisible Life, Brazil
Les Miserablés, France
Parasite, South Korea
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France
Retablo, Peru
The Souvenir, United Kingdom
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liberty
Premature
Wild Nights With Emily
PRODUCERS AWARD
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD
Rashaad Ernesto Green (Premature)
Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife)
Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD
Khalik Allah (Black Mother)
Davy Rothbart (17 Blocks)
Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)
Erick Stoll, Chase Whiteside (América)
ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD
Marielle Heller
Kelly Reichardt
Lulu Wang