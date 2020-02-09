The 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards were handed out last night, honoring achievements in independent cinema in a celebration of artist-driven films made with an economy of means by filmmakers whose films embody diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision. The ceremony honored two movies that were overlooked by the Oscars in a big way, with The Farewell winning Best Feature and Adam Sandler taking home Best Male Lead for Uncut Gems. And those weren’t the only awards those two films walked away with either. Get the full list of 2020 Independent Spirit Awards nominations.

On top of a win for Best Feature, The Farewell was also honored with the Best Supporting Female award for Zhao Shuzhen, who played the adorable, delightful grandmother at the center of the movie starring Awkwafina. Somehow she didn’t end up with a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars, but we’re glad she was honored by the Indie Spirit Awards.

However, Uncut Gems walked away with a couple more major awards. In addition to Adam Sandler winning Best Male Lead, the award for Best Director went to Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie. Hopefully that helps make up for their lack of an Oscar nomination too, since Uncut Gems also didn’t receive any nominations this year. The chaotic, anxiety-filled movie also landed Best Editing if you need any more proof that this movie deserved to get some Oscars nominations.

We’ll leave you with Adam Sandler’s awesome acceptance speech and the full list of winners (in bold) below.

2020 Independent Spirit Awards Winners

BEST FEATURE

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

Marriage Story

Uncut Gems

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Booksmart

The Climb

Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

See You Yesterday

BEST FEMALE LEAD

Karen Allen (Colewell)

Hong Chau (Driveways)

Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell)

Mary Kay Place (Diane)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

BEST MALE LEAD

Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)

Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Taylor Russell (Waves)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty)

Octavia Spencer (Luce)

BEST SUPPORTING MALE

Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse)

Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)

Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)

BEST DIRECTOR

Robert Eggers (The Lighthouse)

Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)

Julius Onah (Luce)

Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers)

BEST SCREENPLAY

Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Jason Begue, Shawn Snyder (To Dust)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency)

Tarell Alvin McCraney (High Flying Bird)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

Noah Baumbach, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler, Alan Alda, Laura Dern, Adam Driver, Julie Hagerty, Scarlett Johansson, Ray Liotta, Azhy Robertson, Merritt Wever (Marriage Story)

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY

Fredrica Bailey, Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday)

Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen (Driveways)

Bridget Savage Cole, Danielle Krudy (Blow the Man Down)

Jocelyn Deboer, Dawn Luebbe (Greener Grass)

James Montague, Craig W. Sanger (The Vast of the Night)

BEST EDITING

Julie Béziau (The Third Wife)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Tyler L. Cook (Sword of Trust)

Louise Ford (The Lighthouse)

Kirill Mikhanovsky (Give Me Liberty)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Todd Banhazl (Hustlers)

Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse)

Natasha Braier (Honey Boy)

Chananun Chotrungroj (The Third Wife)

Pawel Pogorzelski (Midsommar)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM

Invisible Life, Brazil

Les Miserablés, France

Parasite, South Korea

Portrait of a Lady on Fire, France

Retablo, Peru

The Souvenir, United Kingdom

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liberty

Premature

Wild Nights With Emily

PRODUCERS AWARD

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

SOMEONE TO WATCH AWARD

Rashaad Ernesto Green (Premature)

Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife)

Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

TRUER THAN FICTION AWARD

Khalik Allah (Black Mother)

Davy Rothbart (17 Blocks)

Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)

Erick Stoll, Chase Whiteside (América)

ANNUAL BONNIE AWARD

Marielle Heller

Kelly Reichardt

Lulu Wang