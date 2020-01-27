The music stars turned out for the 2020 Grammy Awards, but a few movie stars got their time to shine on music’s biggest night. Two of those with “star” in their name: A Star is Born and John Williams’ instrumental track composed for Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park land in Walt Disney World and Disneyland were among the 2020 Grammy Award winners Sunday night. The night’s biggest winner, disruptive pop force Billie Eilish, swept the top awards just as she prepares to be the youngest Bond theme song singer.

Billie Eilish collected five trophies at the Grammy Awards, lending more momentum to the wildly successful singer as she prepares to enter Hollywood as the singer of the theme song for the 25th James Bond film, No Time to Die. But while the Grammy Awards may be all about the music industry, Hollywood got a few awards in several categories this year, including best compilation soundtrack for visual media, best score soundtrack for visual media and best song written for visual media. A Star is Born and Chernobyl both won big during the non-televised portion of the ceremony, with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper receiving the Grammy for Best Soundtrack for their 2018 musical film. A Star is Born beat out The Lion King: The Songs, Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse for the award.

Why is A Star is Born still getting awarded nearly two years after it hit theaters? The album just missed the deadline to be eligible for the 2019 Grammy Awards, pushing it to the 2020 Grammys instead, for which it was nominated for three awards, including Song of the Year for “Always Remember Us This Way,” and Best Song Written for Visual Media for “I’ll Never Love Again,” the latter of which won the award. But what about the film’s biggest hit and pop culture phenomenon “Shallow”? It was released as a single in September 2018, making it eligible last year for the gramaphone award, and winning two Grammys in 2019 for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Meanwhile, the Emmy-winning HBO drama Chernobyl won the Grammy for Best Original Score for Visual Media, adding to the 2019 miniseries’ collection of recent trophies, including Stellan Skarsgard’s win for Best Supporting Actor at the Critics’ Choice Award, while the series itself won the Pr Award for best long-form television.

John Williams also added another award to his collection with an award for Best Instrumental Composition for his “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park land.