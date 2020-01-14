Over the past couple of years, teenage singer and songwriter Billie Eilish has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success. You’ve probably heard her hit single “Bad Guy” all over the place, including over the credits for Brightburn and in the trailer for Bombshell. Now, you’re about to hear even more from the Grammy winner with her next gig: singing and writing the theme song for James Bond’s next mission in No Time to Die, the final outing for Daniel Craig as 007.

Billie Eilish Singing No Time to Die Theme Song

After posting a series of images to her Instagram stories of various Bond girls from the franchise’s history, Billie Eilish created this post on Instagram. Originally she was somewhat more coy with a caption that read “Guess what I’m doing.” But apparently that was too vague, because now it says “No Time to Die. JAMES BOND. AND I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG.” And that’s pretty much all the announcement we need to have this confirmed.

Rumors have been swirling of Billie Eilish singing the No Time to Die theme song for a little while now, but they felt more like fans putting a wish out into the world than substantial reports. After all, her musical style does lend itself to the more sultry side of James Bond theme songs, all of which we’ve previously ranked for your reading and listening pleasure.

Eilish has made huge waves as an artist since the debut of her album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? back in March of 2019. At just 17 years old, she became the first artist born in the 2000s to have a number one album in the United States, and the youngest female ever to have a number one album in the United Kingdom. She was also nominated for six Grammys, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, making her the youngest artist to ever be nominated in those four main categories in the same year.

If that’s not enough of a résumé for you, Eilish also broke the record for most simultaneously charting Hot 100 songs by a female artist. All but one of her songs from When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? were charting on the list at the same time, which is kind of insane.

For anyone out there who may be hearing about Billie Eilish for the first time, here’s her best known song, “Bad Guy”:

No Time to Die arrives in theaters this spring on April 10, 2020.