Awards season is heating up and this weekend the Golden Globes will kick it into high gear with a glitzy, buzzy (and hopefully slightly buzzed) ceremony. The 2020 Golden Globe presenters have been announced, and the line-up is as star-studded as you’d expect, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Tiffany Haddish among the glamorous stars set to present at the ceremony. Hopefully, DiCaprio and Pitt’s presentation will simply consist of an entire bit as their Once Upon a Time in Hollywood characters watching an episode of FBI.

The Hollywood Reporter has the list of presenters at the 7th annual Golden Globe Awards airing this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. Ricky Gervais is returning to host the ceremony, likely rehashing his schtick of lazily insulting everyone in the room.

But there is an impressive group of people in the room, with DiCaprio, Pitt, Aniston, Witherspoon, and Haddish leading a group of presenters that includes Charlize Theron, Will Ferrell, Tim Allen, Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Jason Bateman, Cate Blanchett, Matt Bomer, Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close, Daniel Craig, Ted Danson, Ana de Armas, Ansel Elgort, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Lauren Graham, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Elton John, Nick Jonas, Harvey Keitel, Zoe Kravitz, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Margot Robbie, Paul Rudd, Wesley Snipes, Octavia Spencer, Bernie Taupin, Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Naomi Watts, and Rachel Weisz.

Tom Hanks will also be on hand to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award while Ellen DeGeneres is getting the Carol Burnett Award.

Whew, that’s a mouthful. But you know what that means: the more celebrities in one room, the more opportunity for everyone to get wasted as the night wears on while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association award the best in film and TV in 2019. On the film side, Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story leads the nominees with six nods, followed by Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with five each. Television’s leaders include Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable with four nominations each.

So, who will win? Which presenting duo will hit it off and become Twitter’s new favorite pairing to host the Globes/star in True Detective? We’ll see this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC live.