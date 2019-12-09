Awards season has officially begun. The 2020 Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, kicking off the season of online discourse and film awards campaigning. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson revealed the nominations early this morning from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where critical darlings like Marriage Story, The Irishman, and Joker were solidified as Oscar front-runners thanks to their leading nominations in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, and more.

Celebrities will cut their gems and get their knives out for the glitzy 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which airs live on NBC on Sunday, January 5, 2019. Ricky Gervais returns to host for his fifth, and allegedly “last,” go-around of awkwardly insulting a room of well-dressed, tipsy celebrities.

Marriage Story leads this year’s Golden Globe nominations, with Noah Baumbach‘s intimate story of a dissolving marriage earning a total of six nods, including one for the coveted Best Motion Picture – Drama as well as acting nods for his lauded leads Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver. Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman and Todd Phillips‘ Joker followed with four nominations each. Perhaps controversially, Phillips earned a Best Director nod, making the director category all-male once again. However, the Golden Globes at least avoids an all-white director category with an exciting nomination for Bong Joon-Ho‘s Parasite, the critically beloved Cannes Palme D’Or winner that earned a Best Foreign Language nod but was snubbed for Best Motion Picture — likely because of the same rule that kept Roma from the category last year.

But the HFPA continues to make baffling choices: Greta Gerwig and her sophomore effort Little Women only earned two nominations, with the critically acclaimed coming-of-age period drama left out of the top categories altogether. The HFPA also makes the strange decision of nominating The Farewell, an American production directed by a Chinese-American filmmaker, in its Foreign Language Film category.

Here is the full list of nominees below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

1917

Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker

1917

Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Beautiful Ghosts – Cats

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Even

Morning Show

Succession

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Catch-22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable