How Glenn Close Feels About The Terrible All's Fair Reviews

It's safe to say that Ryan Murphy's new show "All's Fair" is getting a lot of attention, and not in a good way. After it debuted at 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, its rating on the review aggregator has miraculously jumped to 5% (bleak) as of this writing, and I myself wrote a screed right here at /Film about the show trying and failing to convince the world at large that Kimberly Noel Kardashian is an actor. So, what does the show's eight-time Oscar nominated co-star Glenn Close think about all this?

In an Instagram post, the 78-year-old actor posted a hand-drawn picture of all of the main characters, including her lawyer Dina Standish alongside fellow "attorneys" Liberty Ronson (Naomi Watts), Allura Grant (Kardashian), the central divorce firm's researcher Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts), assistant and future lawyer Milan (Teyana Taylor, fresh off her bravura turn in "One Battle After Another"), and that group's legal nemesis, Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson). (Close also tagged Kardashian, Watts, Nash-Betts, Taylor, and Paulson in the post.) Without a caption, the drawing simply shows the characters above a pot containing, per its scribbled "label" of sorts, "critic-bunny stew."

This, for the uninitiated — a group that apparently did include Kardashian until semi-recently, and I'll circle back to that anecdote shortly — is an obvious reference to Close's iconic turn in "Fatal Attraction." As a reminder, the hit 1987 psychosexual thriller casts Close as Alex Forrest, a woman scorned by her married lover Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) who simply "won't be ignored" and, in the process of refusing to let Dan ignore her, boils his family's pet bunny in a pot on their stove. In any case, Close has made her feelings about negative reviews for "All's Fair" quite clear, but do the complaints about Murphy's latest outing hold water?