Over the weekend, the Writers Guild of America handed out their annual awards honoring the best writing in film and television, and they’re definitely shaking things up in the final week before the Oscars.

While Roma has been the Oscar favorite for some time now, earning the Directors Guild of America’s top honors, Green Book walked away with the Producers Guild of America’s big trophy. Meanwhile Black Panther landed a Screen Actors Guild awards victory for ensemble cast, and the American Cinema Editors awarded both Bohemian Rhapsody and The Favourite. These are the awards constantly looked to in order to determine who might walk away with Best Picture. Find out how the 2019 WGA awards winners make things even more complicated

Writer/director Bo Burnham went home with the award for Original Screenplay for his authentic, hilarious and unnerving trip back to adolescence in Eighth Grade. The film didn’t even get nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, so there’s no chance of an upset there, but this victory just goes to show you that this film should have been nominated.

As for Adapted Screenplay, another surprise emerged in the form of Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty taking the prize for their adaptation of Can You Ever Forgive Me?, based on the memoir of the same name by Lee Israel. Unlike Eighth Grade, this film is nominated for the Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, and this victory might be a sign of where the trophy will go when the awards are handed out this weekend.

With these two wins, Hollywood has made history for the trivia books. Variety reports this is the first time ever that all of the major guild and industry group prizes used to predetermine the Best Picture frontrunner have gone to different movies. That makes this quite possibly the most wide-open Oscars race ever. While Roma and Green Book still have a slight edge as the favorite among voters, many are saying the love for those two could create a split, leaving something like Black Panther to win Best Picture. Even A Star Is Born could end up making a comeback after being mostly overlooked for any major wins this season.

Personally, I’m still pulling for Roma, but only because If Beale Street Could Talk isn’t nominated. However, it should be noted that Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is the only movie to land nominations in all the key guilds and industry groups. The film not only got Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing, but they were among the nominees from the PGA, DGA, WGA, and SAG-AFTRA, not to mention landed BAFTA nods for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. Maybe that’s the movie that will walk away with Best Picture.

See the full list of 2019 WGA awards winners below, including writing for TV (winners in bold).

Original Screenplay

Eighth Grade

Green Book

A Quiet Place

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BlacKkKlansman

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Documentary Screenplay

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Fahrenheit 9/11

Generation Wealth

In Search of Greatness

Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Succession

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

New Series

Barry

The Haunting of Hill House

Homecoming

Pose

Succession

Long Form Original

Castle Rock

My Dinner With Hervé

Paterno

Long Form Adapted

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Looming Tower

Maniac

Sharp Objects

Animation

“Bart’s Not Dead” (The Simpsons)

“Boywatch” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Krusty the Clown” (The Simpsons)

“Mo Mommy Mo Problems” (Bob’s Burgers)

“Send in Stewie, Please” (Family Guy)

Episodic Drama

“Camelot” (Narcos: Mexico)

“The Car” (This Is Us)

“Episode 407” (The Affair)

“First Blood” (The Handmaid’s Tale)

“Paean to the People” (Homeland)

“The Precious Blood of Jesus” (Ozark)

Episodic Comedy

“Another Place” (Forever)

“Chapter One: Make Your Mark” (Barry)

“Halibut!” (Santa Clarita Diet)

“Kimmy and the Beest!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

“Pilot” (The Kids Are Alright)

“Who Knows Better Than I” (Orange Is the New Black)

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

I Love You, America

Nathan for You

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Comedy/Variety Specials

2018 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish

Drew Michael

The Fake News with Ted Nelms

The Oscars 2018

Video Game Writing

God of War

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Batman: The Enemy Within

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire