It’s been a great year for Marvel on the awards circuit. Not only is Black Panther a bonafide Academy Awards nominee for Best Picture, but Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been cleaning up on the animated front and Avengers: Infinity War has been getting some love on the technical side of things. Now two of the Marvel projects are being honored for their achievements in visual effects.

The 17th annual Visual Effects Society Awards were handed out this week, and Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse walked away with four awards each. But they weren’t the only blockbuster winners of the night. Get the full rundown of the 2019 Visual Effects Society Awards winners below.

Avengers: Infinity War took home the big prize for Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature, as well as Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature for their creation of the computer generated villain Thanos. On top of that, Thanos’ homeworld of Titan landed Marvel two awards for effects simulating and compositing.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the big award for Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature. But the Sony Pictures Animation production also landed the awards for Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature, Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature and Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature.

It wasn’t all Marvel at the Visual Effects Society Awards though. Ready Player One earned a couple awards too. The film got one for Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature thanks to the incredible sequence that recreated The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel, as well as Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project for the New York racing sequence.

You can find out the rest of the 2019 Visual Effects Society Awards winners in the full list below.

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Kelly Port

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“First Man”

Paul Lambert

Kevin Elam

Tristan Myles

Ian Hunter

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Joshua Beveridge

Christian Hejnal

Danny Dimian

Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space” – “Danger, Will Robinson”

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” – Pilot

Erik Henry

Matt Robken

Bobo Skipper

Deak Ferrand

Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Age of Sail”

John Kahrs

Kevin Dart

Cassidy Curtis

Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

John Lewis – “The Boy and the Piano”

Kamen Markov

Philip Whalley

Anthony Bloor

Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”

Keith Miller

Alejandro Crawford

Thelvin Cabezas

Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer

Darren Hendler

Paul Story

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” – Miles Morales

Marcos Kang

Chad Belteau

Humberto Rosa

Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space” – Humanoid

Chad Shattuck

Paul Zeke

Julia Flanagan

Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Volkswagen – “Born Confident” – Bam

David Bryan

Chris Welsby

Fabian Frank

Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Ready Player One” – The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak

Stanley Wong

Joana Garrido

Daniel-?tefan Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse” – Graphic New York City

Terry Park

Bret St. Clair

Kimberly Liptrap

Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space” – Pilot; – mpact Area

Philip Engström

Kenny Vähäkari

Jason Martin

Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Ready Player One” – New York Race

Daniele Bigi

Edmund Kolloen

Mathieu Vig

Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Mortal Engines” – London

Matthew Sandoval

James Ogle

Nick Keller

Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan

Gerardo Aguilera

Ashraf Ghoniem

Vasilis Pazionis

Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Ian Farnsworth

Pav Grochola

Simon Corbaux

Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Altered Carbon”

Philipp Kratzer

Daniel Fernandez

Xavier Lestourneaud

Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Titan

Sabine Laimer

Tim Walker

Tobias Wiesner

Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space” – “Impact” – Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg

Douglas Roshamn

Sofie Ljunggren

Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Apple – “Welcome Home”

Michael Ralla

Steve Drew

Alejandro Villabon

Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Terra Nova”

Thomas Battistetti

Mélanie Geley

Mickael Le Mezo

Guillaume Hoarau