This weekend brings the 91st Academy Awards to ABC, and it’s probably going to be a complete disaster. Not only is there no host for the ceremony, but The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pissed everyone off by cutting a few awards from the live broadcast (only to reinstate them in the show). On top of that, they’ve had a real problem figuring out how the nominees for Best Original Song were going to be performed during the ceremony too.

But the Oscars are really about rewarding the greatest achievements in film from the previous year. And if we’re going to do that properly, than we need to look at each and everyone of this year’s Best Picture nominees with a new perspective. That’s where the 2019 Oscars Honest Trailer comes into play, skewering each of the eight film nominated for Hollywood’s top prize. Which one will walk away with the trophy only to get lambasted online afterwards?

Oscars 2019 Honest Trailer

All of these movies get about a minute of jokes at their expense, which is far less than Honest Trailers usually gives movies. But that means the jokes come in fast and hot, because there’s no time to waste. That means the jokes cut deeper and quicker too.

As usual, it’s the new titles for these movies that real seal the deal. We’ve got Freddie: Queen of Rocks (Bohemian Rhapsody), Oooh! I’m Drivin’ Heah!! (Green Book), Juwanna Klan (BlacKkKlansman), Bohemi-Anne Rhapsody (The Favourite), Dick (Vice), Bad Romance (A Star Is Born), and Tidying Up with Yalitza Aparicio (Roma).

But the one that really takes the cake is Black Panther’s Third Act Looked Like a PlayStation Cutscene and Did It Really Pick Up Enough Nominations to Win I Personally Liked Infinity War Better and Furthermore…, aka Black Panther. Honestly, that third act looks pretty horrendous, but we won’t let that taint the rest of the movie.