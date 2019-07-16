It’s almost time to honor the finest achievements in television again. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air this fall, but before that, we need to know who has been nominated for the most coveted awards in television. Covering drama, comedy, variety, reality, animation and more, the Emmys honor the best in television and streaming, and this year is full of a wide spectrum of nominees from network, cable, and various streaming services.

The big news is Game of Thrones finished its television run with a record-setting 32 nominations this year, the most for any program in a single season, beating the previous record set by NYPD Blue. Meanwhile, on the comedy side of things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel landed 20 nominations, and in the limited series category, Chernobyl made a big showing with 19 total nominations.

Get the full list of 2019 Emmy nominations below.

Other big showings this year included Saturday Night Live, landing a total of 18 nominations, HBO’s hit Barry earned 17 nominations along with FX’s Fosse/Verdon, and Netflix’s When They See Us wowed with 16 nominations.

There were also plenty of repeated nominations for Fleabag, Veep, The Good Place, This Is Us, Better Call Saul, and Killing Eve. Plus, new contenders on the scene include Pose, Russian Doll, Bodyguard, and so many more. Get the full list of 2019 Emmy nominations right here.

2019 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Television Movie:

Bandersnatch: Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé

Outstanding Limited Series:

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Billy Porter – Pose

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us

Joey King – The Act

Niecy Nash – When They See Us

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly – House of Cards

Chris Sullivan – This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Stephen Root – Barry

Henry Winkler – Barry

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale – Veep



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Sarah Goldberg – Barry

Sian Clifford – Fleabag

Olivia Colman – Fleabag

Betty Gilpin -GLOW

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky – Veep

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal

Asant e Blackk – When They See Us

John Leguizamo – When They See Us

Michael K. Williams – When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us

Vera Farmiga – When They See Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Glynn Turman – How to Get Away with Murder

Ron Cephas Jones – When They See Us

Michael Angarano – The Twilight Zone

Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Hout – Game of Thrones

Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black

Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNicol – Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Fiona Shaw – Fleabag

Kristin Scott Thomas – The Good Place

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff & DB Weiss – Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter – Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Lisa Brühlmann – Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”

Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg – Barry, “The Audition”

Bill Hader – Barry, “ronny/lily”

Mark Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or TV Special

Johan Renck – Chernobyl

Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon

Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon

Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal

Ava DuVernay – When They See Us

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo

Chris Smith – FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Dan Reed – Leaving Neverland

Julie Cohen & Betsy West – RGB

Tim Wardie – Three Identical Strangers

Outstanding Animated Program:

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Come Along with Me (Adventure Time)

The Simpsons

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

Love, Death + Robots

Robot Chicken

SpongeBob SquarePants

Steven Universe

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 61st Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’

The Oscars

RENT

72nd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

Carpool Karaoke

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé

Springsteen on Broadway

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Oustanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series

American Masters

Chef’s Table

Hostile Planet

Our Planet

30 for 30

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:



At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Get the full list of 2019 Emmy nominations over here. Find out who wins big at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on FOX on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 8 pm ET.