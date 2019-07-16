2019 Emmy Nominations: ‘Game of Thrones’ Sets an All-Time Record with 32 Nominations
Posted on Tuesday, July 16th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
It’s almost time to honor the finest achievements in television again. The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air this fall, but before that, we need to know who has been nominated for the most coveted awards in television. Covering drama, comedy, variety, reality, animation and more, the Emmys honor the best in television and streaming, and this year is full of a wide spectrum of nominees from network, cable, and various streaming services.
The big news is Game of Thrones finished its television run with a record-setting 32 nominations this year, the most for any program in a single season, beating the previous record set by NYPD Blue. Meanwhile, on the comedy side of things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel landed 20 nominations, and in the limited series category, Chernobyl made a big showing with 19 total nominations.
Other big showings this year included Saturday Night Live, landing a total of 18 nominations, HBO’s hit Barry earned 17 nominations along with FX’s Fosse/Verdon, and Netflix’s When They See Us wowed with 16 nominations.
There were also plenty of repeated nominations for Fleabag, Veep, The Good Place, This Is Us, Better Call Saul, and Killing Eve. Plus, new contenders on the scene include Pose, Russian Doll, Bodyguard, and so many more. Get the full list of 2019 Emmy nominations right here.
2019 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Television Movie:
Bandersnatch: Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Hervé
Outstanding Limited Series:
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Billy Porter – Pose
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Laura Linney – Ozark
Mandy Moore – This Is Us
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Benicio del Toro – Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Amy Adams – Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis – When They See Us
Joey King – The Act
Niecy Nash – When They See Us
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen – Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly – House of Cards
Chris Sullivan – This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner – Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Stephen Root – Barry
Henry Winkler – Barry
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Sarah Goldberg – Barry
Sian Clifford – Fleabag
Olivia Colman – Fleabag
Betty Gilpin -GLOW
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky – Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal
Asant e Blackk – When They See Us
John Leguizamo – When They See Us
Michael K. Williams – When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us
Vera Farmiga – When They See Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Michael McKean – Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Glynn Turman – How to Get Away with Murder
Ron Cephas Jones – When They See Us
Michael Angarano – The Twilight Zone
Kumail Nanjiani – The Twilight Zone
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Jessica Lange – American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Hout – Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox – Orange is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad – This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler – Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon – Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro – Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol – Veep
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Fiona Shaw – Fleabag
Kristin Scott Thomas – The Good Place
Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh – Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff & DB Weiss – Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Nutter – Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Daina Reid – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Lisa Brühlmann – Killing Eve, “Desperate Times”
Jason Bateman – Ozark, “Reparations”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg – Barry, “The Audition”
Bill Hader – Barry, “ronny/lily”
Mark Cendrowski – The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Harry Bradbeer – Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or TV Special
Johan Renck – Chernobyl
Ben Stiller – Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu – Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail – Fosse/Verdon
Stephen Frears – A Very English Scandal
Ava DuVernay – When They See Us
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin – Free Solo
Chris Smith – FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Dan Reed – Leaving Neverland
Julie Cohen & Betsy West – RGB
Tim Wardie – Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Animated Program:
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Come Along with Me (Adventure Time)
The Simpsons
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:
Love, Death + Robots
Robot Chicken
SpongeBob SquarePants
Steven Universe
Outstanding Variety Special (Live):
The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 61st Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All In The Family’ And ‘The Jeffersons’
The Oscars
RENT
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):
Carpool Karaoke
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Oustanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series
American Masters
Chef’s Table
Hostile Planet
Our Planet
30 for 30
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Find out who wins big at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on FOX on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 8 pm ET.