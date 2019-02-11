2019 BAFTA Winners: ‘Roma’ Takes the Top Prizes, But ‘The Favourite’ Has a Strong Showing Too
Posted on Monday, February 11th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Last night, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced their winners. The 2019 BAFTA winners mostly followed suit with the rest of the awards season by giving Roma not only Best Film, but also their award for Film Not in the English Language. Best Director also went to Alfonso Cuarón, who won Best Cinematography too. But the British-made film The Favourite actually came away with more awards. Find out more about the 2019 BAFTA winners below.
The Favourite came away with the award for Outstanding British Film, and it also took home Best Actress for Olivia Colman and Best Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz. On top of that, The Favourite also won Best Original Screenplay, as well as the three technical awards for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Make-Up & Hair.
This continues to solidify both Roma and The Favourite as big winners when the Oscars roll around later this month. However, the Best Picture race could still end up being in the air. There’s a chance the Academy might end up giving Roma the award for Best Foreign Language Film and not the overall Best Picture. That would be a bit of a travesty, especially if something undeserving ends up taking home the award simply because the Academy is trying to spread the Oscar gold around.
It’s also nice to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse taking home another win for Best Animated Film. It deserves to win as many awards as possible, and it’s looking more and more like it will win the Academy Award too.
But we’ll see what happens when the Oscars air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on February 24 on ABC.
Check out the full list of 2019 BAFTA winners (in bold) below.
2019 BAFTA Winners
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo
Beast, Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly
Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman
Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawe? Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Leading Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Makeup & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible, Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
British Short Animation
I’m OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star Award
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright