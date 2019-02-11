Last night, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced their winners. The 2019 BAFTA winners mostly followed suit with the rest of the awards season by giving Roma not only Best Film, but also their award for Film Not in the English Language. Best Director also went to Alfonso Cuarón, who won Best Cinematography too. But the British-made film The Favourite actually came away with more awards. Find out more about the 2019 BAFTA winners below.

The Favourite came away with the award for Outstanding British Film, and it also took home Best Actress for Olivia Colman and Best Supporting Actress for Rachel Weisz. On top of that, The Favourite also won Best Original Screenplay, as well as the three technical awards for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Make-Up & Hair.

This continues to solidify both Roma and The Favourite as big winners when the Oscars roll around later this month. However, the Best Picture race could still end up being in the air. There’s a chance the Academy might end up giving Roma the award for Best Foreign Language Film and not the overall Best Picture. That would be a bit of a travesty, especially if something undeserving ends up taking home the award simply because the Academy is trying to spread the Oscar gold around.

It’s also nice to see Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse taking home another win for Best Animated Film. It deserves to win as many awards as possible, and it’s looking more and more like it will win the Academy Award too.

But we’ll see what happens when the Oscars air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on February 24 on ABC.

Check out the full list of 2019 BAFTA winners (in bold) below.

2019 BAFTA Winners

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo

Beast, Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly

Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawe? Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Makeup & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible, Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright