Even though Roma walked away with the big prizes at the 2019 BAFTAs, there’s one award it wasn’t able to pick up from the American Society of Cinematographers.

Even though Roma has been cleaning up throughout awards season, it appears to be facing some strong competition from Pawel Pawlikowski‘s Cold War. The film has been nominated for Best Cinematography alongside Alfonso Cuarón‘s work in Roma several times, but it’s only won in a few critics circles. Until now. Director of photography Lukasz Zal finally upset Roma in a big way by winning one of the major 2019 American Society of Cinematographers awards. Does that mean we could see an upset at the Oscars?

Cold War is also nominated alongside Roma in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Academy Awards. But since it’s looking increasingly likely that Roma will take that award home for Mexico, there’s a chance the Academy might want to spread the love a little bit and give Cold War a sort of consolation prize. From what we’ve seen, Cold War is certainly worthy of an award celebrating the film’s cinematography, which also happens to be in black and white like Roma.

Then again, the ASC awards have only predicted the winner of the Academy Award for Best Cinematography nine times before. So this may not be a predictor of what Academy voters will pick in the end. We’ll find out when the Oscars are handed out on February 24 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC.

Check out the full list of American Society of Cinematographers awards winners below. (Winners in bold.)

Theatrical Release Category (presented by John Bailey, ASC)

Alfonso Cuarón for Roma

Matthew Libatique, ASC for A Star Is Born

Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC for The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF for First Man

Lukasz Zal, PSC for Cold War

Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

Gonzalo Amat for The Man in the High Castle (“Jahr Null”)

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown (“Beryl”)

David Klein, ASC for Homeland (“Paean to the People”)

Colin Watkinson, ASC, BSC for The Handmaid’s Tale (“The Word”)

Cathal Watters, ISC for Peaky Blinders (“The Company”)

Zoë White, ACS for The Handmaid’s Tale (“Holly”)

Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

Nathaniel Goodman, ASC for Timeless (“The King of the Delta Blues”)

Jon Joffin, ASC for Beyond (“Two Zero One”)

Ben Richardson for Yellowstone (“Daybreak”)

David Stockton, ASC for Gotham (“A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight”)

Thomas Yatsko, ASC for Damnation (“A Different Species”)

Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television



James Friend, BSC for Patrick Melrose (“Bad News”)

Mathias Herndl, AAC for Genius: Picasso (“Chapter 1?)

Florian Hoffmeister, BSC for The Terror (“Go for Broke”)

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (“Pilot”)

Brendan Steacy, CSC for Alias Grace (“Part 1?)

Spotlight Award Category

Joshua James Richards for The Rider

Giorgi Shvelidze for Namme

Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC for Girl