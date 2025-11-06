Dan Trachtenberg Drew Inspiration For Predator: Badlands' Title From An Unusual Place [Exclusive]
"Predator: Badlands" is the most radical film in the franchise since the original, with Dan Trachtenberg's latest Yautja adventure channeling Shakespearean drama and action film sensibilities to create something fresh and exciting. However, gamers might have noticed that it contains similarities with console classics like "Shadow of the Colossus" and "Horizon: Zero Dawn" — both of which were influences on Trachtenberg while making the sci-fi actioner. However, it wasn't the only game that inspired the film, as a certain Blizzard Entertainment fantasy franchise sparked his imagination.
In an exclusive interview with /Film, Trachtenberg revealed that "Predator: Badlands" was inspired by "World of Warcraft," as the film's title is named after a desert zone in the game's universe. In his own words.
"In fact, the movie's title was initially just a codename. I thought the movie was going to be called 'Yautja,' and the codename for it was 'Badlands.' It eventually became 'Backpack' when we were filming, but I needed a codename. I needed to come up with it quick, and I looked over at my computer and on my Blizzard launcher, my friend was in 'WOW,' in Badlands. It says the character name and the location in the game that they were in, and it said 'Badlands.' And I was like, 'That's a great title.'"
This isn't the only connection to "World of Warcraft" either, as Bud (Rohinal Nayaran) — a cute alien creature in "Predator: Badlands" — was inspired by the Murloc minions in the Blizzard Entertainment fantasy games. Trachtenberg appears to be a fan, but what are some of the other games that inspired the filmmaker while making the latest installment of the "Predator" franchise?
How other video games inspired Predator: Badlands
"Predators: Badlands" was inspired by "Star Wars" and various other media, but the aforementioned video games gave Dan Trachtenberg ideas when imagining the film's visual qualities and storytelling. The influence of "Shadow of the Colossus" — a fantasy epic released in 2005 that is renowned for its production values — and "Horizon: Zero Dawn" — a story about a young hunter forced to navigate a world full of machines — are particularly notable, and Trachtenberg was more than happy to talk about it in his conversation with /Film.
'"Shadow of the Colossus.' Huge inspiration, not just aesthetically for some designs, but really even just for the nature of the story. Also, I mean, 'Horizon,' probably of course, because there's a fusion of bio and tech, and futurism and naturalism."
"Predator: Badlands" boasts an interesting mix of inspirations, all of which enabled Trachtenberg and his colleagues to come up with their own fantastical universe that could lend itself to a video game setting in its own right. This franchise is no stranger to games either, and Trachtenberg has been open about his desire for "Badlands" to get its own console adventure in the vein of "Uncharted" and "Assassin's Creed." For now, though, we will all just have to settle with 2020's "Predator: Hunting Grounds" and the Yautja adventures that predate it on older consoles.
"Predator: Badlands" is in theaters everywhere on November 7, 2025.