Dan Trachtenberg Drew Inspiration For Predator: Badlands' Title From An Unusual Place [Exclusive]

"Predator: Badlands" is the most radical film in the franchise since the original, with Dan Trachtenberg's latest Yautja adventure channeling Shakespearean drama and action film sensibilities to create something fresh and exciting. However, gamers might have noticed that it contains similarities with console classics like "Shadow of the Colossus" and "Horizon: Zero Dawn" — both of which were influences on Trachtenberg while making the sci-fi actioner. However, it wasn't the only game that inspired the film, as a certain Blizzard Entertainment fantasy franchise sparked his imagination.

In an exclusive interview with /Film, Trachtenberg revealed that "Predator: Badlands" was inspired by "World of Warcraft," as the film's title is named after a desert zone in the game's universe. In his own words.

"In fact, the movie's title was initially just a codename. I thought the movie was going to be called 'Yautja,' and the codename for it was 'Badlands.' It eventually became 'Backpack' when we were filming, but I needed a codename. I needed to come up with it quick, and I looked over at my computer and on my Blizzard launcher, my friend was in 'WOW,' in Badlands. It says the character name and the location in the game that they were in, and it said 'Badlands.' And I was like, 'That's a great title.'"

This isn't the only connection to "World of Warcraft" either, as Bud (Rohinal Nayaran) — a cute alien creature in "Predator: Badlands" — was inspired by the Murloc minions in the Blizzard Entertainment fantasy games. Trachtenberg appears to be a fan, but what are some of the other games that inspired the filmmaker while making the latest installment of the "Predator" franchise?