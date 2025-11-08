Who Is Leo Bonhart? Sharlto Copley's The Witcher Villain Explained

Netflix's "The Witcher" has rolled out an impressive amount of large-scale military threats and supernaturally powered antagonists over time. Still, considering its track record of nefarious emperors, wizards, and demonic entities, it's impressive that the most brutal threat of season 4 is just a guy. All right, not just any guy, even though it would be easy to mistake Leo Bonhart (Sharlto Copley of Neill Blomkamp's "District 9" fame) and his whole "1970s rock group's bass player" look as the kind of character that might be listed in the credits as "Villager #3" ... that is, before you notice the numerous Witcher pendants that he wears as trophies.

Bonhart, as it happens, is an infamous bounty hunter with little regard for anyone's life, including his own. Witchers might be who the people of the Continent call to kill monsters, but Bonhart is the guy who's brought in when it's time to kill Witchers ... and now, Emperor Emhyr var Emreis' (Bart Edwards) minion Skellen (James Purefoy) has sent the bounty hunter after Ciri (Freya Allan).

Sneering, theatrical, and almost casual in his violence, the disheveled but relentlessly charismatic Bonhart wouldn't be out of place in a superhero's rogues gallery. When he inevitably catches his prey, it becomes clear just how overpowered he is, too. I might have had a few choice words about "The Witcher" season 4 making the show's biggest mistake by featuring a certain scene with Ciri and the Rats, but even then, it's hard to watch Bonhart taking the morally ambiguous rogues (who probably won't be getting that rumored "The Witcher" spin-off now) quite literally apart.

Disclaimer: If you haven't read the "Witcher" books and aren't keen on learning more about Old Leo's role in the grand scheme of things, spoilers follow.