2018 Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Winners: ‘The Hate U Give’ Takes Best Picture
Posted on Friday, December 7th, 2018 by Ethan Anderton
It’s only been a few days since the members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society released the nominees for their annual awards, and the winners have already been determined. However, don’t expect this to be an indication of how any of the major awards are going to go down later this season. Our editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is counted among this group, and the wide array of film critics from various backgrounds makes the results skew much further from the norm than you might expect at the Golden Globes or Oscars.
However, that actually makes the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society awards winners a little more interesting than the usual awards fare – they have awarded the adaptation of The Hate U Give Best Picture. How did the rest of the awards shake out ? Check out the full list below.
For his part, Peter Sciretta says, “I’m proud to be part of one of the most diverse film critic groups on the planet and our list is reflective of that.” Indeed, the winners list is full of diversity, far more than what we’d see at the Golden Globes or Academy Awards. So without further adieu, here’s the winners list.
*WINNERS IN BOLD*
Best Picture:
A Star is Born
Eighth Grade
Black Panther
The Favourite
The Hate U Give
BlackKklansman
Green Book
Roma
A Quiet Place
Searching
Best Actor:
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress:
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Charlize Theron – Tully
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Best Supporting Actor:
Adam Driver – BlackKklansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book (Tie)
Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give (Tie)
Sam Elliott – A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress:
Elizabeth Debicki – Widows
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under:
Alex Wolff – Hereditary (Tie)
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Lucas Hedges – Ben Is Back (Tie)
Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under:
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate You Give
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Milly Shapiro – Hereditary
Thomasin McKenzie- Leave No Trace
Best Breakthrough Performance:
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
John David Washington – BlackKklansman
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Best Cast:
Black Panther
The Favourite
Blackkklansman
Crazy Rich Asians
Widows
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth – A Star is Born
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Charlie Wachtel – BlacKkKlansman
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Audrey Wells – The Hate U Give
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Original Screenplay:
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Tony McNamara and Deborah Davis – The Favourite
Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Male Director:
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Spike Lee – BlackKklansman
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther
Best Female Director:
Chloe Zhao – The Rider
Debra Granik – Leave No Trace
Tamara Jenkins – Private Life
Marielle Heller – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lynne Ramsey – You Were Never Really Here
Best Blockbuster:
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible Fallout
Ready Player One
Best Animated Film:
Incredibles 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Marai
Best Comedy/Musical:
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!
The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Action Film:
Mission: Impossible -Fallout
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Widows
Best Sci-Fi/Horror:
A Quiet Place
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
Suspiria
Best Foreign Film:
Burning
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Girl
Best Documentary:
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Independent Film:
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
Sorry to Bother You
Ben Is Back
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best First Feature:
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Ari Aster – Hereditary
Paul Dano – Wildlife
Aneesh Chaganty – Searching
Best Visual Effects:
Ready Player One
Mission Impossible – Fallout
First Man
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Best Cinematography:
Linus Sandgren – First Man
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Best Stunt Work:
Avengers: Infinity War
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Black Panther
Deadpool
Upgrade
Best Score:
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson- Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlackKklansman
Best Original Song:
All the Stars – Black Panther
Shallow – A Star is Born
Hollywood Ending – Anna and The Apocalypse
Revelation – Boy Erased
Hearts Beat Loud – Hearts Beat Loud
Best Editing:
Adam Gough and Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick – Searching
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Barry Alexander Brown – BlackKklansman
Hank Corwin – Vice
Best Visual Effects or Animated Performance:
Ben Whishaw – Paddington 2
Jason Liles – Rampage
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Tom Hardy – Venom