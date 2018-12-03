Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Nominations Announced, ‘Black Panther’, ‘ Star is Born’ and ‘Searching’ Among the Nominees
Posted on Monday, December 3rd, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
The end of the year is upon us, which means we’re headed into awards season time. More and more governing bodies will start announcing their own nominees for the best of the best among the films of 2018. The members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society have put their heads together, and announced their list of nominees. Some are predictable – A Star is Born. And some are pleasantly surprising – Searching. See the full list of Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society nominations below.
We’re in the home stretch. Only a few more weeks left in 2018, and only a few more 2018 films to hit theaters. Most critics have already seen what the rest of the year has to offer through advance screenings and screeners, which means it’s time for critics groups to start voting. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society, of which our Editor-In-Chief Peter Scrietta is a member, announced their nominees today, and it’s a mighty impressive line-up.
Many of the films and names here are likely to continue on all the way into Oscar season – A Star Is Born, Roma, Green Book. But there are some wonderful surprises here. Personally, I love seeing Elizabeth Debicki recognized on here for her fantastic work in the criminally underseen Widows. I’m also thrilled that Searching is getting some love.
Per the LAOFCS:
“Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite and Marvel/Disney’s Black Panther top the nominations list with ten nominations each, while WB’s A Star is Born earns nine, and Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansman earns eight. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade is quickly becoming the little indie that could this award season as it scores six nominations. Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk was also well-received by the members of the LAOFCS as the film scored a total of five nominations including Best Supporting Actress.”
The 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony will be held on January 9th, 2019, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. See the full list of nominees below.
Best Picture:
A Star is Born
Eighth Grade
Black Panther
The Favourite
The Hate U Give
BlackKklansman
Green Book
Roma
A Quiet Place
Searching
Best Actor:
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Ethan Hawke – First Reformed
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
Best Actress:
Toni Collette – Hereditary
Charlize Theron – Tully
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Nicole Kidman – Destroyer
Best Supporting Actor:
Adam Driver – BlackKklansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give
Sam Elliott – A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress:
Elizabeth Debicki – Widows
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite
Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams – Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth – A Star is Born
Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Charlie Wachtel – BlacKkKlansman
Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk
Audrey Wells – The Hate U Give
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Original Screenplay:
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski – A Quiet Place
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Tony McNamara and Deborah Davis – The Favourite
Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You
Adam McKay – Vice
Best Male Director:
Alfonso Cuaron – Roma
Spike Lee – BlackKklansman
Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Ryan Coogler – Black Panther
Best Female Director:
Chloe Zhao – The Rider
Debra Granik – Leave No Trace
Tamara Jenkins – Private Life
Marielle Heller – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Lynne Ramsey – You Were Never Really Here
Best Animated Film:
Incredibles 2
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Marai
Best Foreign Film:
Burning
Cold War
Roma
Shoplifters
Girl
Best Documentary:
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Visual Effects:
Ready Player One
Mission Impossible – Fallout
First Man
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Best Cinematography:
Linus Sandgren – First Man
James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Robbie Ryan – The Favourite
Rachel Morrison – Black Panther
Best Blockbuster:
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Mission: Impossible Fallout
Ready Player One
Best Independent Film:
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
Sorry to Bother You
Ben Is Back
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best First Feature:
Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade
Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born
Ari Aster – Hereditary
Paul Dano – Wildlife
Aneesh Chaganty – Searching
Best Comedy/Musical:
Crazy Rich Asians
Game Night
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!
The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Action Film:
Mission: Impossible -Fallout
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Widows
Best Sci-Fi/Horror:
A Quiet Place
Annihilation
Halloween
Hereditary
Suspiria
Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under:
Alex Wolff – Hereditary
Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased
Lucas Hedges – Ben Is Back
Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place
Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under:
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate You Give
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place
Milly Shapiro – Hereditary
Thomasin McKenzie- Leave No Trace
Best Breakthrough Performance:
Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade
John David Washington – BlackKklansman
Lady Gaga – A Star is Born
Yalitza Aparicio – Roma
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Best Cast:
Black Panther
The Favourite
Blackkklansman
Crazy Rich Asians
Widows
Best Stunt Work:
Avengers: Infinity War
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Black Panther
Deadpool
Upgrade
Best Score:
Justin Hurwitz – First Man
Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk
Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson- Black Panther
Terence Blanchard – BlackKklansman
Best Original Song:
All the Stars – Black Panther
Shallow – A Star is Born
Hollywood Ending – Anna and The Apocalypse
Revelation – Boy Erased
Hearts Beat Loud – Hearts Beat Loud
Best Editing:
Adam Gough and Alfonso Cuarón – Roma
Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick – Searching
Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite
Barry Alexander Brown – BlackKklansman
Hank Corwin – Vice
Best Visual Effects or Animated Performance:
Ben Whishaw – Paddington 2
Jason Liles – Rampage
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Solo: A Star Wars Story
Tom Hardy – Venom