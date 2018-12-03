The end of the year is upon us, which means we’re headed into awards season time. More and more governing bodies will start announcing their own nominees for the best of the best among the films of 2018. The members of the Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society have put their heads together, and announced their list of nominees. Some are predictable – A Star is Born. And some are pleasantly surprising – Searching. See the full list of Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society nominations below.

We’re in the home stretch. Only a few more weeks left in 2018, and only a few more 2018 films to hit theaters. Most critics have already seen what the rest of the year has to offer through advance screenings and screeners, which means it’s time for critics groups to start voting. The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society, of which our Editor-In-Chief Peter Scrietta is a member, announced their nominees today, and it’s a mighty impressive line-up.

Many of the films and names here are likely to continue on all the way into Oscar season – A Star Is Born, Roma, Green Book. But there are some wonderful surprises here. Personally, I love seeing Elizabeth Debicki recognized on here for her fantastic work in the criminally underseen Widows. I’m also thrilled that Searching is getting some love.

Per the LAOFCS:

“Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite and Marvel/Disney’s Black Panther top the nominations list with ten nominations each, while WB’s A Star is Born earns nine, and Focus Features’ BlacKkKlansman earns eight. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade is quickly becoming the little indie that could this award season as it scores six nominations. Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk was also well-received by the members of the LAOFCS as the film scored a total of five nominations including Best Supporting Actress.”

The 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony will be held on January 9th, 2019, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles. See the full list of nominees below.

Best Picture:

A Star is Born

Eighth Grade

Black Panther

The Favourite

The Hate U Give

BlackKklansman

Green Book

Roma

A Quiet Place

Searching

Best Actor:

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress:

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Charlize Theron – Tully

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Nicole Kidman – Destroyer

Best Supporting Actor:

Adam Driver – BlackKklansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Russell Hornsby – The Hate U Give

Sam Elliott – A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress:

Elizabeth Debicki – Widows

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams – Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Bradley Cooper and Eric Roth – A Star is Born

Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Charlie Wachtel – BlacKkKlansman

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Audrey Wells – The Hate U Give

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Original Screenplay:

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Tony McNamara and Deborah Davis – The Favourite

Boots Riley – Sorry to Bother You

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Male Director:

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Spike Lee – BlackKklansman

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Ryan Coogler – Black Panther

Best Female Director:

Chloe Zhao – The Rider

Debra Granik – Leave No Trace

Tamara Jenkins – Private Life

Marielle Heller – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Lynne Ramsey – You Were Never Really Here

Best Animated Film:

Incredibles 2

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Marai

Best Foreign Film:

Burning

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

Girl

Best Documentary:

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

RBG

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best Visual Effects:

Ready Player One

Mission Impossible – Fallout

First Man

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Best Cinematography:

Linus Sandgren – First Man

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Best Blockbuster:

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible Fallout

Ready Player One

Best Independent Film:

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

Sorry to Bother You

Ben Is Back

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best First Feature:

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Bradley Cooper – A Star is Born

Ari Aster – Hereditary

Paul Dano – Wildlife

Aneesh Chaganty – Searching

Best Comedy/Musical:

Crazy Rich Asians

Game Night

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again!

The Favourite

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Action Film:

Mission: Impossible -Fallout

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Widows

Best Sci-Fi/Horror:

A Quiet Place

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

Suspiria

Best Performance by an Actor 23 and Under:

Alex Wolff – Hereditary

Lucas Hedges – Boy Erased

Lucas Hedges – Ben Is Back

Noah Jupe – A Quiet Place

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Best Performance by an Actress 23 and Under:

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate You Give

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Milly Shapiro – Hereditary

Thomasin McKenzie- Leave No Trace

Best Breakthrough Performance:

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

John David Washington – BlackKklansman

Lady Gaga – A Star is Born

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Best Cast:

Black Panther

The Favourite

Blackkklansman

Crazy Rich Asians

Widows

Best Stunt Work:

Avengers: Infinity War

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Black Panther

Deadpool

Upgrade

Best Score:

Justin Hurwitz – First Man

Nicholas Britell – If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat – Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson- Black Panther

Terence Blanchard – BlackKklansman

Best Original Song:

All the Stars – Black Panther

Shallow – A Star is Born

Hollywood Ending – Anna and The Apocalypse

Revelation – Boy Erased

Hearts Beat Loud – Hearts Beat Loud

Best Editing:

Adam Gough and Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Nicholas D. Johnson and Will Merrick – Searching

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Barry Alexander Brown – BlackKklansman

Hank Corwin – Vice

Best Visual Effects or Animated Performance:

Ben Whishaw – Paddington 2

Jason Liles – Rampage

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Infinity War

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Solo: A Star Wars Story

Tom Hardy – Venom