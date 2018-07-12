2018 Emmy Nominations Announced: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Stranger Things’, ‘Barry’ & More Land Nods
This fall will bring us the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, live from the Microsoft Theater on September 17. But before that, we need to know who has been nominated for the most coveted award in television. This year is full of some standby favorites, as well as some exciting new players too.
Game of Thrones and Stranger Things came out with nods in the Outstanding Drama Series category along with The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld, but didn’t land any of the Lead Actor or Lead Actress nods like the latter two shows (though they did get plenty in the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories). Plus, it was nice to see The Americans get some love for the show’s final season.
But the comedy category saw some wonderful additions, such as Bill Hader for Barry (which also got nominated as a series) and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which also got a series nomination), not to mention Ted Danson for The Good Place.
Check out the list of 2018 Emmy nominations below.
2018 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series:
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
Blackish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Television Movie:
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Limited Series:
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Ed Harris – Westworld
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Claire Foy – The Crown
Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Anthony Anderson – Blackish
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
William H. Macy – Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Janney – Mom
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Blackish
Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Bendict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels – Looming Tower
John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar
Jesse Plemons – USS Callister: Black Mirror
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Laura Dern – The Tale
Michelle Dockery – Godless
Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King – Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Mandy Patinkin – Homeland
Matt Smith – The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Lena Headey – Game of Thrones
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Louie Anderson – Baskets
Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler – Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Zazie Beetz – Atlanta
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne
Megan Mullally – Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Jeff Daniels – Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo – Waco
Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult
Merritt Wever – Godless
Letitia Wright – Black Museum: Black Mirror
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
F. Murray Abraham – Homeland
Cameron Britton – Mindhunter
Matthew Goode – The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us
Gerald McRaney – This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson – Westworld
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Viola Davis – Scandal
Kelly Jenrette – The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale
Diana Rigg – Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Sterling K. Brown – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover – Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Katt Williams – Atlanta
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Tina Fey – Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish – Saturday Night Live
Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph – The Good Place
Molly Shannon – Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes – Black-ish
Outstanding Animated Program:
Baymax Returns – Big Hero 6: The Series
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
South Park
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:
Adventure Time
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe
Teen Titans GO!
We Bare Bears
Outstanding Variety Special (Live):
The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The 60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert
Night of Too Many Stars
The Oscars
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life
Get the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations over here. Find out who wins big at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on September 17 at 8 pm ET.