This fall will bring us the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost, live from the Microsoft Theater on September 17. But before that, we need to know who has been nominated for the most coveted award in television. This year is full of some standby favorites, as well as some exciting new players too.

Game of Thrones and Stranger Things came out with nods in the Outstanding Drama Series category along with The Handmaid’s Tale and Westworld, but didn’t land any of the Lead Actor or Lead Actress nods like the latter two shows (though they did get plenty in the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories). Plus, it was nice to see The Americans get some love for the show’s final season.

But the comedy category saw some wonderful additions, such as Bill Hader for Barry (which also got nominated as a series) and Rachel Brosnahan for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which also got a series nomination), not to mention Ted Danson for The Good Place.

Check out the list of 2018 Emmy nominations below.

2018 Emmy Nominations

Outstanding Drama Series:

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld



Outstanding Comedy Series:

Atlanta

Barry

Blackish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



Outstanding Television Movie:

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister: Black Mirror



Outstanding Limited Series:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Ed Harris – Westworld

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Claire Foy – The Crown

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson – Blackish

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

William H. Macy – Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Pamela Adlon – Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Janney – Mom

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Blackish

Lily Tomlin – Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Bendict Cumberbatch – Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels – Looming Tower

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons – USS Callister: Black Mirror

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jessica Biel – The Sinner

Laura Dern – The Tale

Michelle Dockery – Godless

Edie Falco – Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King – Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson – American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Reality – Competition Program:

Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau – Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes – The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Mandy Patinkin – Homeland

Matt Smith – The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Alexis Bledel – The Handmaid’s Tale

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale

Lena Headey – Game of Thrones

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Louie Anderson – Baskets

Alec Baldwin – Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler – Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Zazie Beetz – Atlanta

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant – Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Leslie Jones – Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf – Roseanne

Megan Mullally – Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Jeff Daniels – Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo – Waco

Ricky Martin – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg – The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Sara Bareilles – Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter – American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever – Godless

Letitia Wright – Black Museum: Black Mirror

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

F. Murray Abraham – Homeland

Cameron Britton – Mindhunter

Matthew Goode – The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones – This Is Us

Gerald McRaney – This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson – Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Viola Davis – Scandal

Kelly Jenrette – The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones – The Handmaid’s Tale

Diana Rigg – Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson – How to Get Away With Murder

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Sterling K. Brown – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader – Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Katt Williams – Atlanta

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Tina Fey – Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish – Saturday Night Live

Jane Lynch – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph – The Good Place

Molly Shannon – Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes – Black-ish

Outstanding Animated Program:

Baymax Returns – Big Hero 6: The Series

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

South Park



Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

Adventure Time

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe

Teen Titans GO!

We Bare Bears



Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert

Night of Too Many Stars

The Oscars



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Get the full list of 2018 Emmy nominations over here. Find out who wins big at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on September 17 at 8 pm ET.