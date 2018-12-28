With just one weekend left until the new year is upon us, we’re running out of time to catch the movies of 2018. Then again, we can watch any of the movies released this year at anytime, so maybe it’s not really a big deal. But if this 2018 Cinema Supercut is any indicator, there are plenty of movies that you’ll want to see from this year in film, and you don’t want to fall too far behind before the movies of 2019 start hitting theaters in just a few short days.

Watch the 2018 Cinema Supercut below.

2018 Cinema Supercut

The video spans blockbusters like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to horror hits like Hereditary and thrillers like Widows. The lower key releases of the year don’t get ignored either with First Reformed, Wildlife and more making an appearance. Plus, there’s plenty of room for awards hungry films like Roma, First Man, Green Book and more.

Screen Junkies is responsible for delivering this latest recap of the movies of 2018. More specifically, this is the fine work of editor Josh Tapia, or @JTEmoviethinks on Twitter. Unfortunately, there isn’t a list of all the movies and the time at which they appear in the video for a frame of reference in case there’s a movie you don’t recognize. But if you want another movie trailer mash-up paying tribute to the films of 2018, including a handy guide to the movies included, you should check out the 2018 Movie Trailer Mash-Up by Sleepy Skunk over here.