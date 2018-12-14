We’re coming up on the end of the year, which means it’s time to start looking back at the year in cinema that was 2018. We’ve already taken a look at critic David Ehrlich wrapping up the year with a video countdown of what he deems to be the 25 Best Films of 2018, but now it’s time for something a little more accessible and entertaining.

For more than a few years now, we’ve featured the year-end movie wrap-ups of Sleepy Skunk, who is now a professional movie trailer editor in Hollywood. Thankfully, he’s back with his thoroughly entertaining and well-cut 2018 Movie Trailer Mash-Up, again with a kick-ass soundtrack to drive these movies home at the end of the year.

If you’re already curious about the music, here’s the tracks in the order in which they appear in the video:

1. ‘World In My Eyes (Cicada Mix)’ – Performed by Depeche Mode

2. ‘Aline’ – Performed by Christophe

3. ‘Ekki múkk’ – Performed by Sigur Rós

But more than likely, you’re curious about some of the movies that appear in this video that you don’t recognize. Hell, it’s my job to cover movies for a living and there were a handful of films that even I didn’t recognize from this assembly of dozens of movies. Well, Sleepy Skunk has provided an entire list of the movies he used over on his Tumblr, complete with the accompanying timecode in which they appear in the video. So if there’s something you missed that looks intriguing, see where you can watch it right away.