Tom Hardy's 2011 MMA Movie Is A Must-Watch For Sports Fans

Gavin O'Connor is synonymous with compelling sports movies. His 2004 film "Miracle" works in spite of its paint-by-numbers structure, while his 2020 drama "The Way Back" deserved its warm critical reception. But O'Connor's strengths as a director truly come through in his 2011 mixed martial arts picture "Warrior," arguably one of the best sports movies ever made. Tom Hardy (who was fresh off winning a BAFTA Rising Star award for "Inception" at the time) stars as Tommy Conlon, an ex-Marine who returns to Pittsburgh to gear up for a prestigious MMA tournament. Meanwhile, his estranged brother, Brendan (Joel Edgerton), also intends to enter the same event, setting the stage for them to inevitably clash. This may sound like a typical sports film setup (and, in certain ways, it very much is), but O'Connor uses it to create a tense, unpredictable drama that feels grounded thanks to its remarkable central performances.

Despite its critical success, "Warrior" didn't do well at the box office, as it found itself overshadowed by the likes of "Contagion" and "The Help." Even so, O'Connor's film has gone on to develop a commendable legacy thanks to the way it blends kitchen sink drama with the emotional kineticism inherent to characters (literally) fighting to survive. You see, Tommy and Brendon aren't in it for the fame; this tournament could literally save their loved ones, all while mending years of familial conflict and resentment. What's more, their father, Paddy (a brilliant Nick Nolte), is trying to make amends after being an abusive alcoholic when they were kids, which adds dramatic urgency to the frayed relationship that encircles the action at the heart of "Warrior."

Let's take a closer look at the flawed, painfully human characters in "Warrior" and what they bring to the fighting ring.