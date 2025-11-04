An Underrated, Star-Studded 2018 Heist Movie Is Taking Over Netflix's Top Charts

Sometimes it takes audiences a little while to discover a great movie, and that seems to be happening with the absolutely delightful "Ocean's 8," which is rather fittingly sitting at the number 8 spot on Netflix's top 10 as of this writing, despite having released in 2018 to relatively little fanfare. Helmed by "The Hunger Games" director Gary Ross, "Ocean's 8" is a fluffy romp of a heist flick with an obscenely talented cast that only went over moderately well with critics when it first premiered, as many compared it negatively to the first "Ocean's 11" remake film from director Steven Soderbergh. (Which honestly is just unfair, because who in the world is going to compare to Soderbergh when it comes to a truly great contemporary heist movie?)

"Ocean's 8" stars Sandra Bullock as Deborah "Debbie" Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean (George Clooney) from the previous three "Ocean's" films, and it turns out she's just as capable at putting together a team and a plan as her brother. Freshly paroled, she decides to rob the Metropolitan Museum of Art during their biggest night of the year — the Met Gala. To do so, she puts together a crew of some of the most fabulously talented thieves she can, played by Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, and Rihanna. When you add in Helena Bonham Carter as a new accomplice and Anne Hathaway as their potential mark, the whole thing becomes an estrogen-fueled crime caper for the ages.