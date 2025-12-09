A Clockwork Orange And James Bond Inspired The Voice Of One Of GI Joe's Biggest Villains

The heroes of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" are military men and women dressed in some shade of army green. Conversely, the Joes' adversaries in the terrorist organization Cobra are colorful super-villains right out of DC or Marvel Comics.

Take the mercenary Zartan, a master of disguise who has (ill-defined) shapeshifting and camouflage powers. He also has the customary themed outfit of a good super-villain, one that evokes the reptilian theme of Cobra. His hood and mask are meant to resemble a cobra's frilled head, and his camouflage abilities evoke a chameleon. As if that isn't enough of a gimmick all on its own, Zartan also leads a biker gang called the Dreadnoks.

In the Sunbow "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero" cartoon series of the 1980s, Zartan was voiced by actor Zack Hoffman. In an oral history of "G.I. Joe" published in 2016 by The Hollywood Reporter, Hoffman discussed how he got the part and where he found Zartan's voice.

Hoffman was neighbors with Wally Burr, the voice director on "G.I. Joe." (Burr had the same job on the concurrent Sunbow series "The Transformers," where he oversaw some "bedlam" recording sessions.) Hoffman mentioned his Sean Connery impression in passing, and Burr suggested he play Zartan, a character the show's creatives couldn't find the right voice for.

After being given more details on Zartan, such as him leading a gang, Hoffman's mind turned to "A Clockwork Orange." The novel, written by Anthony Burgess, depicts young troublemaker Alex in a dystopian Britain. Alex and his gang, the Droogs, are sadists who revel in ultra violence.

Hoffman decided to pull from Malcolm McDowell's performance as Alex in Stanley Kubrick's film version of "A Clockwork Orange," resulting in a voice that's "a mix between Alex from 'A Clockwork Orange' and James Bond."