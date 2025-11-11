The Must-Watch Doc That Pulled Off The Rare Oscar-And-Emmy Double Win

As a non-American, Ezra Edelman's nearly eight-hour documentary, "O.J.: Made in America," released as a five-part miniseries on ABC and ESPN back in 2016, was the most fascinating and educational entertainment I've ever seen about the US and American culture in general. Nothing comes close. It's a masterpiece through and through, whether you ask critics or viewers, and it's hardly a surprise that it won dozens of awards, including the Oscar for Best Documentary and two Emmys (out of six nominations) in 2017.

Frankly, when I watched it about five years ago, I thought it was the kind of painstaking, multi-layered, and strikingly authentic documentary that should be part of the curriculum, not just in America, but pretty much everywhere in the world. Through the rise and fall of a Black man who's been famously loved and hated, the doc successfully portrays the fundamentals of American culture, including class, race, media, privilege, violence, and the often incomprehensible justice system under which the most well-known country in the world operates.

It's an impeccably balanced and thoroughly observed depiction that shows every side and every opinion without tearing its subject completely down or putting him on a pedestal. O.J.'s successes and accomplishments get their due as much as his missteps, crimes, and violent external and internal transformations. The documentary makes you understand (and even sympathize with) how he achieved the overwhelming love and adoration from the public over decades, as well as the loathing, hatred, and disgrace that stained him as a person until his death — and even beyond.