Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather Trilogy Exists Thanks To George Lucas

Francis Ford Coppola's "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II" are such mighty landmarks of American cinema that it feels like they must have been inevitably destined for the screen. Perhaps the less said about the third part, the better, but it's a testament to the enduring power of Coppola's first two chapters that it did little to tarnish the reputation of the originals. Yet "The Godfather" was a film that, at the time, nobody was very interested in making at all, and we have George Lucas's influence to thank for its existence.

In the early '60s, the American public had become familiar with the inner workings of the Mob thanks to a high-profile Senate committee's investigation into organized crime, during which Genovese soldier-turned-informant Joe Valachi became the first family member to openly acknowledge the Mafia's existence. A few years later, author Mario Puzo decided to cash in, writing a novel tentatively titled "Mafia" in the hopes of clearing his gambling debts — the hook was that the word had never been used in a book or movie title before.

Paramount Head of Production Robert Evans reluctantly took a punt optioning the book, but what Puzo received for the rights turned out to be a pittance. Re-named "The Godfather" for publication, the novel was a smash hit and spent 67 weeks in the New York Times best-seller list. Evans had landed a bargain, but even then, very few people in Hollywood were enthused about turning Puzo's pulpy gangster saga into a feature film. It would take the failure of another venture in a totally different genre to set it on course for legendary status, which is where George Lucas comes in.