Why An Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Star Had To Fight For His Job In The First Movie

There's a certain amount of cognitive dissonance underlying the production of Bryan Spicer's 1995 kids flick "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie." Thanks to the popularity of their TV series, the Power Rangers had become a pop phenomenon, grabbing the majority of eyeballs within a very specific age group. To remind readers, the original "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" TV series re-used a lot of footage from the Japanese tokusatsu series "Super Sentai," intercutting it with new material featuring American actors (some of whom even reunited decades later for 2023's "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always"). It was cheap to film, quick to produce, and it made boatloads of cash.

"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie" also borrowed footage from "Super Sentai," but it contained more original footage than its parent show. A whole new script was written, complete with a new villain named Ivan Ooze (Paul Freeman). Meanwhile, the original show's main villains, Rita Repulsa and Lord Zedd, were relegated to supporting roles. To re-capture the show's unique "dubbed" aesthetic, Rita was played by Julia Cortez but voiced by Barbara Goodson. Lord Zedd was physically played by stunt performer Mark Ginther and voiced by the late Robert Axelrod.

The cognitive dissonance comes when one compares how much money the "Power Rangers" franchise was raking in versus how much its producers were willing to spend on the movie. It seems that even if it was a surefire hit, the film's creatives cut corners as much as they could. Indeed, back in 2005, Axelrod spoke to the website Kaiju-Fan Online (archived by the Vantage Point Interviews website), and he revealed that he was almost cut from the movie in favor of a cheaper voice actor. He had to appeal to the "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" head honchos to keep his job.