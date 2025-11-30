One X-Men Villain's Movie Career Kicked Off As A Friday The 13th Victim

There comes a point in most slasher movie franchises where audiences start to get on board with the villains and all of the crazy ways they rack up a body count. "Jason Takes Manhattan" has a few of these, with J.J. (Saffron Henderson) getting whacked by her electric guitar and Julius (Vincent Craig Dupree) getting his head knocked clean off his body with a single punch. But Hu's departure shows how frightening Jason (Kane Hodder) can be. Here she plays Eva, a mostly kind-hearted teenage girl taking part in the Lakeview High Grad Cruise with her classmates. Sadly, the character commits the cardinal horror movie sin of taking drugs, so that means she's on Jason's radar. Eva's fate is sealed when she goes to search for Tamara (Sharlene Martin), only to find what remains of her slain friend.

After being chased to the boat's disco dance hall, Eva finds herself locked in with Jason. It's made all the more disorienting considering the music's playing, the flashing dance floor lights are on, and her tormentor keeps teleporting to wherever she happens to be. Eva's brutal strangulation is made all the more somber when Jason then throws her body on the dance floor, where all of the music in the room suddenly cuts out. Jason's near-spectral nature makes this feel a few steps removed from a "Nightmare on Elm Street" dream attack. Hu's role may not have lasted long enough to see Jason kick a boombox over in Manhattan, but she got to face one of the most recognizable figures in horror history in her first movie, and that's pretty sick.

"Friday the 13: Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan" is currently streaming on Paramount+.