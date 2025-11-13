The Two Stunts Sylvester Stallone Says Could Have Easily Killed Him

Sylvester Stallone has frequently pushed the outside of the envelope when it comes to doing his own stunts. He subjected himself to tremendous punishment in all of the "Rocky" movies (which required him to get in the ring), even landing himself in an intensive care unit for eight days during production on "Rocky IV" after taking a punch in the chest from Dolph Lundgren that caused his heart to swell. He also broke several ribs and messed up his back after falling off a cliff onto tree branches while filming "First Blood." And he sang country music in "Rhinestone."

Stallone has always challenged himself physically and has maintained a remarkably robust physique into his late 70s. But now that he's on the cusp of turning 80, it's probably safe to say that he's done with the aforementioned on-set daredevilry. He seems quite comfortable being a badass capo in the Paramount+ series "Tulsa King." Now is the time to reflect on all the wild risks he took to entertain us over the last 50 years ... and wonder if he maybe pushed himself a little too far on occasion.

In an interview with GQ, Stallone opened up about the two most dangerous stunts he ever did, both of which he performed while filming his 1993 dystopian action-satire "Demolition Man." He doesn't regret doing either of them, but he has admitted that one, in particular, was "crazy."