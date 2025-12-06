Ryan Reynolds Keeps Spending His Own Money To Use A John Candy Prop In The Deadpool Films

In Tim Miller's 2016 hit "Deadpool," the title character (Ryan Reynolds) takes every available opportunity to break the fourth wall and riff on the tiredness of the superhero genre. 2016 was when superhero films were still riding high, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe was in full swing. Deadpool, a determined agent of chaos, jumps right into the middle of the fray just to start urinating on everyone. Reynolds had previously played Deadpool in "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," a deeply loathed picture, and he mocked his own performance.

Indeed, the bulk of the humor in "Deadpool" — when it isn't being delightfully filthy — is refreshingly self-aware. How daring that a takedown of superhero cinema should come from a studio-sanctioned film that is directly linked to the X-Men universe. And now that Disney owns the Fox library, it's connected to the MCU as well. Deadpool peed on everyone, and they asked for more.

Indeed, some of the gags in "Deadpool" are fourth-wall-breaking jokes without the audience even realizing it. For example: Reynolds, a Canadian, frequently makes references to his home country, sometimes to compliment it, sometimes to lambaste it. And in what might be the film's most obscure reference, there is a scene wherein Deadpool, out of costume, can be seen reading a smutty book titled "The Canadian Mounted." This book, some sharp-eyed John Hughes fans might recognize, was the one read by John Candy's character, Del Griffith, from "Planes, Trains and Automobiles." Reynolds loves that movie and spoke about it after a screening of the documentary "John Candy: I Like Me" (via People Magazine). Specifically, the actor revealed that he put up his own cash to rent that exact same prop, just so he could include it in his "Deadpool" movies.