An Orson Welles Classic Is Getting Destroyed Footage Remade In The Worst Way Possible

Orson Welles' "The Magnificent Ambersons" has suffered enough. 83 years ago, when RKO exercised their right to reedit Welles' 131-minute cut while the director was in Brazil making the movie "It's All True" to support President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Good Neighbor Policy, the studio slashed what might've been a masterpiece superior to "Citizen Kane" down to 88 minutes. While there is greatness in the truncated cut, it's also plagued by tonal whiplash and a happy ending that betrays Welles' much darker vision (which was in keeping with the Booth Tarkington novel on which the film is based). Worst of all, if the 131-minute print that was sent to Welles in Brazil is never discovered (which, even with search efforts funded by TCM, seems increasingly likely with each passing year), it's the only version of the movie we'll ever have because RKO destroyed all of the extra footage it had in its vaults.

It's a cinematic tragedy, one that will be receiving a cruel new chapter as the AI company Showrunner prepares to use the environmentally ruinous and artistically fraudulent technology to approximate Welles' vision. We obviously can't say for sure how Welles would've felt about this endeavor, but I'm guessing the man who once angrily told director Henry Jaglom, upon learning that media mogul Ted Turner had plans to colorize "Citizen Kane," to not "let [Turner] deface my movie with his crayons," would've loathed the idea.

Given that Showrunner's undertaking is a research project that will not be shown to the public, it can proceed with legal impunity. It's working with Brian Rose, who, for years, has been attempting to reconstruct Welles' cut by using physical means like charcoal drawings and miniature set models. It's disappointing that Rose would participate in this bad-faith exercise, but he wouldn't be the first person of seeming principle who's taken the "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em" approach to AI. Also in the mix is Tom Clive, a digital artist who used AI to help Robert Zemeckis realize his underrated "Here" (though, when I discovered AI had been used on the film late last year, my desire to defend it evaporated).

When this project was announced last week, it was unsurprisingly met with howls of protest from film critics and historians the world over. Nevertheless, it's worth asking: Considering that Showrunner has the full script as well as production sketches, frame enlargements, and other notes generated by Welles himself, could it get within the ballpark of delivering the holy grail of moviegoers' dreams?