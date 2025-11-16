Marvel Used Reclaimed Toilet Water To Create Snow For A Foul Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Scene

To make matters worse, it was a pretty sweltering day when the "S.H.I.E.L.D." cast stood around in all of that foul-smelling repurposed sewer water. "This one day, it was so hot and they had to use sewer water to make this fake snow [...] And we're pretending to be cold and this poo water is on us," said Bennet. I wish I could say it didn't get worse, but there's a small scene where everyone has to duck and cover on the ground. Their faces were directly in it! I wouldn't be able to forget that odor, either.

While the recycled poop water was one of many ways "Providence" was a curse for the actors, the episode also proved to be a blessing of sorts for the show. The aftermath of "The Winter Soldier" forced "S.H.I.E.L.D." to rethink its entire identity. The ABC series initially positioned this ensemble to act as the cleanup crew for whatever mess the Avengers left behind, with the most blatant example being Malekith's destruction from "Thor: The Dark World." By the time we get to "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Earth's mightiest heroes have become pretty great at tracking down the secret cells of HYDRA agents on their own. S.H.I.E.L.D., however, got to further explore the entrenched treachery as it manifests in a whole bunch of wild ways that led to both the origins of HYDRA and an alternate digital reality where the organization has made evil copies of the main characters.

After being thrown off course, the series forged its own path up until its final episode in 2020, closing out a truly unexpected seven season run of television.

Every season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is currently streaming on Disney+.