Why Sylvester Stallone Set Rocky In Philadelphia Instead Of New York City

The Ghostbusters and New York. Philip Marlowe and Los Angeles. Paddington Bear and London. Some beloved fictional characters are so synonymous with the cities they call home that it seems unimaginable that they could live anywhere else. One such connection is Rocky between Balboa and Philadelphia, although the Italian Stallion's creator originally hails from Hell's Kitchen in New York. So why did Sylvester Stallone choose the City of Brotherly Love for his underdog boxing saga?

We've been rooting for the loveable slugger for almost 50 years since he got his first shot at the title in John G. Avildsen's "Rocky," which pulled off an unlikely victory of its own by beating the likes of "Taxi Driver," "Network," and "All the President's Men" to Best Picture at the Academy Awards. We cheered him to the heavyweight title as he beat the champ, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). We booed and hissed at Thunderlips (Hulk Hogan) and the ferocious Clubber Lang (Mr T) once he had the top spot. We were on the edge of our seats as he went up against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the Soviet killing machine. Then we cheered again as he made an unlikely comeback in his 60s in the surprisingly poignant "Rocky Balboa."

Through it all, beloved characters have come and gone, but Bill Conti's rousing music and regular visits to the Rocky Steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art have always provided a nostalgic connection to Balboa's iconic early morning run in the original. And when it came to choosing the settings for his star-making movie, Stallone wrote about what he knew.