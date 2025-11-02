Martin Scorsese's Last '70s Movie Was An Absolute Disaster

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Martin Scorsese's 1977 musical "New York, New York" may easily be the director's worst film. It's too big, too ambitious, and way too long. Scorsese had hoped to make an old-world musical reminiscent of his 1940s favorites, but infused with his own naturalistic, almost documentary style. It's an interesting concept, but misguided on reflection. How can something be glitzy and shiny like an old-world musical while also being realistic? It didn't make sense. Scorsese was also fond of Robert Altman-style improvisation, and he allowed his actors to chatter and make up dialogue on the spot. This was a dangerous approach when filming on giant, expensive, and often unnecessary sets. Scenes go on and on and on without shape or, well, direction. The initial cut of "New York, New York" was over four hours long. Eventually, Scorsese shaved it down to a still-bloated 163 minutes.

As he confessed in Peter Biskind's seminal film history book "Easy Riders, Raging Bulls," Scorsese was addicted to cocaine while filming "New York, New York," and he was taking lithium to manage his mood. All the while — and this is a pretty open Hollywood secret — Scorsese was having a fling with his star, Liza Minnelli, much to the consternation of his then-wife. Even Scorsese feels it's a miracle that anything good came out of "New York, New York."

A lot of the disasters of the making of "New York, New York" were catalogued in a 2023 article by the Telegraph. The production was a mess, the film was a mess, and it bombed at the box office. Made for a then-large $14 million, it only earned an underwhelming $16.4 million in theaters. It's a good thing United Artists also made "Rocky" a year before that, as that film put it back into the black.