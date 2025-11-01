Robert Redford's Underrated Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Disney Plus

More often than not, the news of yet another Disney movie getting the remake treatment comes across as a wasteful endeavor. But "Pete's Dragon," however, is a perfect example of taking the foundation of a movie that never really caught on and transforming it into something meaningful. Co-written by Lowery and screenwriter Toby Halbrooks, this underrated adaptation is a warm blend of "How to Train Your Dragon," "Tarzan," and "E.T." that still manages to feel wholly original.

It definitely falls in line with the tenderness within Lowery's other works, and thankfully doesn't come across as tacky '80s pastiche. The film also boasts a pretty excellent cast featuring Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., and Oona Laurence. Elliot doesn't speak in this version, yet he's brought to life by none other than the Cryptkeeper himself, John Kassir.

Redford wasn't even the first choice for Mr. Meachum, who was initially written as a zany old man type. But Lowery wanted him so much that the role was repurposed to play into Redford's strengths. He brings a lot more compassion to what could have been an easy archetype by way of one of Hollywood's kindest smiles. Lowery and Redford would work together just a few years later on 2018's "The Old Man and the Gun," a touching drama about a kind bank robber that serves as a beautiful denouement of the latter's career.

If you've been feeling burnt out by Disney's uninspired output, then "Pete's Dragon" is a great reminder of what can happen when it lets filmmakers make the movie they want instead of an inferior rehash of what you already have at home.

"Pete's Dragon" is currently streaming on Disney+.