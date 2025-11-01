Robert Redford's Underrated Fantasy Movie Is A Hidden Gem On Disney Plus
It's been less than two months since the great Robert Redford passed away, and the world doesn't feel the same without one of Hollywood's greatest jack of all trades. In addition to being a successful producer, activist, Academy Award-winning filmmaker ("Ordinary People"), and co-founder of the Sundance Film Festival, Redford was flat out one of the most charming movie stars of his generation. He could immerse himself in everything from romantic dramas to political thrillers with an allure that looked so effortless. Redford's extensive filmography features all-timers like "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," "Jeremiah Johnson," "The Sting," and "All the President's Men," all of which came out within the span of six years. That's an absurd run. Among Redford's string of classics, however, are some of his more underrated performances that may not have garnered as much attention as something like his turn in "Three Days of the Condor," but are still worth seeking out. One such example is a rare Disney remake that's actually better than the original. Of course, we're talking about 2016's "Pete's Dragon."
Instead of following the bizarre 1977 live-action/animated hybrid musical, the David Lowery-directed reimagining presents a much more grounded and tender approach to the story. It's still a fantasy period piece about an orphaned child who befriends an animated dragon, albeit through much different circumstances. After a tragic car accident that kills both of his parents, Pete (Oakes Fegley) spends the next six years living in the forests of the Pacific Northwest with a big, green dragon named Elliot that takes care of him. Here, Redford plays the kind-hearted Mr. Meachum, a local carpenter who regales stories about the fabled green beast to the children of Millhaven. It's a crucial supporting role that serves as one of the film's many emotional centers.
David Lowery's Pete's Dragon is one of Disney's best live-action remakes
More often than not, the news of yet another Disney movie getting the remake treatment comes across as a wasteful endeavor. But "Pete's Dragon," however, is a perfect example of taking the foundation of a movie that never really caught on and transforming it into something meaningful. Co-written by Lowery and screenwriter Toby Halbrooks, this underrated adaptation is a warm blend of "How to Train Your Dragon," "Tarzan," and "E.T." that still manages to feel wholly original.
It definitely falls in line with the tenderness within Lowery's other works, and thankfully doesn't come across as tacky '80s pastiche. The film also boasts a pretty excellent cast featuring Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley, Karl Urban, Isaiah Whitlock Jr., and Oona Laurence. Elliot doesn't speak in this version, yet he's brought to life by none other than the Cryptkeeper himself, John Kassir.
Redford wasn't even the first choice for Mr. Meachum, who was initially written as a zany old man type. But Lowery wanted him so much that the role was repurposed to play into Redford's strengths. He brings a lot more compassion to what could have been an easy archetype by way of one of Hollywood's kindest smiles. Lowery and Redford would work together just a few years later on 2018's "The Old Man and the Gun," a touching drama about a kind bank robber that serves as a beautiful denouement of the latter's career.
If you've been feeling burnt out by Disney's uninspired output, then "Pete's Dragon" is a great reminder of what can happen when it lets filmmakers make the movie they want instead of an inferior rehash of what you already have at home.
"Pete's Dragon" is currently streaming on Disney+.