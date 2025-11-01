One Scream 7 Scene Is Based On A Special Real-Life Event

Wes Craven's 1996 slasher "Scream" initially functioned as a satire as well as a horror movie. By 1996, the hugely popular wave of 1980s slashers was over, and Craven put the nail in the coffin, making a slasher movie about kids who were fans of slasher movies. It was revolutionary at the time and proved to be terrifically popular. Indeed, it spawned a sequel that, in the spirit of the original, mocked the notion of tired slasher movie sequels.

Of course, in 2026, "Scream" will be 30 years old, and audiences will see the release of Kevin Williamson's "Scream 7." The "Scream" movie series is now so long in the tooth that it outlasted the original slasher trend that it satirized. What will the self-aware commentary be in 2026? It's hard to say. From the likes of 2022's legacy sequel "Scream" and 2023's "Scream VI," the franchise had settled comfortably into the hammock of legacy. Indeed, these films are all about older "Scream" characters continuing to survive attacks from random slashers in a Ghostface mask. "Scream VI" literally features a scene where artifacts from the first "Scream" are kept under glass.

"Scream 7," as seen in its trailer, will extend that legacy preservation with a scene where people rent the original "Scream" house from Airbnb. Yes, it appears that in the "Scream" universe, this house — the setting of the third act of the original "Scream" — has been turned into a party rental. And, in true "Scream" fashion, this all comes with a fun meta-narrative wrinkle. It seems that Airbnb, as described on its website, actually rented the "Scream" house in 2021. Yes, the real-life house in Tomales, California, where Craven shot the movie, was available for one of three nights to any curious takers.