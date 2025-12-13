Knives Out 3 Makes It Clear: 2025 Is The Year Of Josh Brolin

Major spoilers for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" follow. There are also some light spoilers for "Weapons."

I'm not making waves when I say Josh Brolin is a very, very good actor. That's been true for a long time. A "nepo baby" from a time before we even used the term "nepo baby" — his dad is actor James Brolin, and his stepmother is Barbara Streisand — the younger Brolin rose to prominence thanks to "The Goonies" in 1985 before fading from prominence for a while and then making an incredibly strong return in 2007 with "No Country for Old Men." In the years since then, Brolin has appeared in everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — most notably in "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" as the über-villain Thanos — to Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" adaptations (in which he plays Atreides weapons master Gurney Halleck). Now, in 2025, Brolin is getting some major time in the spotlight thanks in large part to his appearance in not one, not two, but three blockbuster movies this year: Zach Cregger's "Weapons," Edgar Wright's "The Running Man," and Rian Johnson's "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery."

As of this writing, I, quite unfortunately, haven't seen "The Running Man" yet, so I'll regrettably have to omit that from my discussion. Still, even without that movie, Brolin is having a banner year by any standards. From his loudly grieving dad in "Weapons" to his unbelievably rude and offensive Catholic monsignor in "Wake Up Dead Man," Brolin is showing off his range, and we're all better for it, because aside from "The Running Man," he gets to play around with two totally different characters in two very different movies.