Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Inverts Return Of The Jedi In A Brilliant Way

"The Duel" is one of the standout episodes of "Star Wars: Visions." Its mix of Akira Kurosawa-style black-and-white film grain and pops of colored energy give it a unique look, while its computer-generated-meets-hand-drawn animation style has a kinetic energy that makes it irresistible. It also tells a metaphysical story that's as deep and complex as the "Star Wars" saga itself. In the span of 13 minutes, it introduces a Sith who's hunting other former Sith and appears to be fighting on the side of good. The Jedi, meanwhile, are aligned with the malevolent Crusaders, turning the "Star Wars" universe upside-down.

Emma Mieko Candon later doubled down on these ideas with the novel "Star Wars Visions: Ronin," both inverting and reinforcing the philosophies of the "Star Wars" mythos in the most fascinating ways. Now, "The Duel" director Takanobu Mizuno is back with a follow-up for "Visions" season 3 titled "The Duel: Payback."

Like "The Duel" before it, "The Duel: Payback" takes its cues from Kurosawa's "Yojimbo." Just as Toshiro Mifune's rōnin is battered within an inch of his life and requires rescue and recuperation in Kurosawa's film, so too does the Ronin from "The Duel." However, instead of trying to capture and eat him, Ewoks rescue and heal the Ronin in the hot springs of their mountainous home, nursing him back to health so he can once again fight the Crusaders. This is the first major inversion of "Star Wars: Episode VI — "Return of the Jedi" in "The Duel: Payback."

Donning swimming goggles, the Ewoks lay their primitive traps beneath a bridge and awaits the Crusaders in the water. When the trap is unleashed, they go into a full on murderous rage against the Jedi and their allies, a complete 180 from their role in "Return of the Jedi."