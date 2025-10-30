Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Features The Return Of A Legendary Star Trek Actor

"Star Wars: Visions" has been a perfect testing ground for all kinds of new ideas and narrative techniques in a galaxy far, far away. Brilliant creatives from around the world have been offered the canvas of "Star Wars" to do pretty much whatever they want, minus the strictures of canon to restrain them. Across three seasons, we've now been given 27 new episodes of "Star Wars" storytelling and with two exceptions, there haven't been any recurring storylines or settings. That means a lot of new characters, which leaves room for plenty of cameos. Season 1 alone featured performances by actors ranging from Joseph Gordon-Levitt to Neil Patrick Harris, David Harbour, Kyle Chandler, Allison Brie, and Lucy Liu. Similarly, season 2 includes the likes of Anjelica Huston, Daveed Diggs, and Cynthia Erivo.

Now, "Visions" season 3 (you can check out /Film's episodic ranking here) has brought even more great voices to a galaxy far, far away for the first time, among them Steve Buscemi and Freddie Highmore. However, it's also brought back a "Star Trek" legend in the form of George Takei.

Takei, who portrayed Hikaru Sulu in "Star Trek: The Original Series" and its subsequent films, is obviously a sci-fi legend, and his voice is instantly recognizable. More than that, he's both an icon across the pop culture and recognized for his activism off-screen, particularly in the arenas of immigration and internment, LGBTQ+ rights, and politics. At 88 years old, he doesn't seem to be slowing down either, between his massive social media presence and the volume of his output. And while he's best known for his "Star Trek" work, he's no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe. In fact, his role in "Visions" season 3's "The Bird of Paradise" is but one of several he's played in the franchise.