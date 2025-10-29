Star Wars: Visions Season 3 Features A Back To The Future Joke You Won't See Coming

Recall that in "Back to the Future," the film's protagonist, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), uses his radiation suit and Sony Walkman to threaten his father in the middle of the night in 1955. He tells his future-dad that he's Darth Vader from planet Vulcan, warning him that if he doesn't ask Marty's future-mom out to an upcoming dance, his brains will be melted. Marty also "tortures" his father by making him listen to the high volume guitar riffs of Van Halen via his cassette player and headphones. It's a clever ploy that gets Marty exactly what he wants (his father to take action), as well as a clever way for co-writer and director Robert Zemeckis to nod to the "Star Wars" movies.

This, of course, isn't the first time the "Star Wars" franchise has playfully referenced this joke, nor is it the only connection between the property and "Back to the Future." Perhaps most notably, the latter's Doc Brown himself, Christopher Lloyd, shows up in the "Mandalorian" season 3 episode "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire." Still, it's not the sort of thing you'd ever expect to see coming in a "Star Wars" TV series, especially right in your face and at the start of an episode. It's a striking image, but one that swiftly evokes laughter. It's an interesting choice as well; "The Lost Ones" is otherwise pretty dramatic and light on laughs, so one wonders how subtle its director, Hitoshi Haga, thought they were being. It's really quite blatant once you notice it. Even so, if you're a fan of "Back to the Future" (and most folks are), this gag is bound to put a smile on your face.

"Star Wars: Visions" season 3 is now streaming on Disney+.