Star Wars: Visions Season 3's Best Episode Features An Incredible Cliffhanger

In the third season of "Visions," we got "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," which continues the tale of a young girl whose father, a sabersmith, has been kidnapped. She finds herself in the company of a group of Jedi who are seeking him out, on the run from bounty hunters and dark users of the Force. In this installment, she's separated from them and finds herself pulled aboard a derelict spacecraft that has spent many years drifting inside an asteroid field, the only living thing on board appears to be a droid named Teto. When the bounty hunters find her on the ship and her companions realize she's missing, the race is on to rescue her.

Meanwhile, there's really only one person who can sacrifice themselves to save her: Teto.

The story is an emotional one, and really doesn't bring Kara, the young sabersmith's daughter, any closer to the end of her quest to find her father. In fact, it only heightens the stakes and makes the situation more dire, leaving the audience with an emotional pit of doom in their stomach. The hunt is still on for her father, Teto sacrifices himself in a fiery explosion, tearing apart some of the bounty hunters, knowing more will be coming, and knowing that time is running out for them, leaves one feeling just like Kara: crying.

I'd be downright upset if the story ended here forever. Thankfully it doesn't. Not quite.