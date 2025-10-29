Star Wars: Visions Season 3's Best Episode Features An Incredible Cliffhanger
Spoilers for the "Star Wars: Visions season 3 episode "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope" to follow.
"Star Wars: Visions" has been an interesting experiment for Lucasfilm. It's been the one place where they've been able to consistently produce material outside the unified canon of "Star Wars" and tell stories that people have been able to understand they're outside the realm of what "counts" toward the movies and television shows. Bringing in the best creatives at animation studios around the world to just run wild with the spirit of "Star Wars" has created some of the most incredible art over the last few years. The only problem has been the small doses we've been given.
The episodes of "Star Wars: Visions" only average between 15 and 20 minutes. Some episodes stretch a few minutes beyond that, but not many. A few even run less than that. With the third season of "Visions," many of us were excited to get sequels to two of the best shorts from the first season — "The Duel" and "The Ninth Jedi" — but even by doubling the amount of screen time we got in these worlds, we didn't feel like we had enough. "The Duel" was able to get an entire book, "Star Wars Visions: Ronin" by Emma Mieko Candon, but "The Ninth Jedi" didn't get anything.
Until now.
The cliffhanger in the best episode of Star Wars: Visions season 3
In the third season of "Visions," we got "The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope," which continues the tale of a young girl whose father, a sabersmith, has been kidnapped. She finds herself in the company of a group of Jedi who are seeking him out, on the run from bounty hunters and dark users of the Force. In this installment, she's separated from them and finds herself pulled aboard a derelict spacecraft that has spent many years drifting inside an asteroid field, the only living thing on board appears to be a droid named Teto. When the bounty hunters find her on the ship and her companions realize she's missing, the race is on to rescue her.
Meanwhile, there's really only one person who can sacrifice themselves to save her: Teto.
The story is an emotional one, and really doesn't bring Kara, the young sabersmith's daughter, any closer to the end of her quest to find her father. In fact, it only heightens the stakes and makes the situation more dire, leaving the audience with an emotional pit of doom in their stomach. The hunt is still on for her father, Teto sacrifices himself in a fiery explosion, tearing apart some of the bounty hunters, knowing more will be coming, and knowing that time is running out for them, leaves one feeling just like Kara: crying.
I'd be downright upset if the story ended here forever. Thankfully it doesn't. Not quite.
A Star Wars: Visions season 3 installment is leading to a spin-off
At Star Wars Celebration Japan earlier this year, it was announced that Lucasfilm would be launching a spin-off series called "Star Wars: Visions Presents — The Ninth Jedi," under the supervising direction of the writer and director of these two shorts, Kenji Kamiyama. There is no indication about when this series will start, only that it's happening and Lucasfilm is behind this alternate version of "Star Wars" lightsabers change color depending on one's aura in the Force and they're made by people called sabersmiths.
This will continue Kara's story and her search for her father and promises to reveal the secrets of how the lightsabers work and how the Force works in this alternate universe. Whenever this series happens, it can't come soon enough because this cliffhanger certainly left us wanting more.
"Star Wars: Visions" season 3 is currently streaming on Disney+.