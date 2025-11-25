Tom Brady Had A Cameo In This Forgotten Matt Damon Comedy

The scene in question finds Brady, outfitted with a nose ring and other piercings, paired with his former New England Patriots teammate, safety Lawyer Milloy. They play a couple of dopey film crew assistants who giggle like Beavis and Butt-Head as they use a computer to make the derrière of Cher (as herself), who is acting in the movie they're working on, balloon to badonkadonk dimensions. Brady jokes that they've put "junk in the trunk" of the Oscar-winning actor. And that's the last we see of him and Milloy!

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Brady described his time on the set of "Stuck on You" thusly:

"We went out the night before to like four in the morning, and I can't believe we actually had to show up on set the next day. But I definitely was definitely overserved the night before, and it was a fun day because I remember being out there with Matt Damon, and Bobby and Peter Farrelly, and we just had a great time. My acting was not great, but I'm glad we did it anyway."

Brady would go on to win his second Super Bowl a month after "Stuck on You" (which sputtered at the box office with a $66 million gross against a $55 million budget). As for his acting, he's stepped in front of the camera a few times since then since then, most notably playing himself in HBO's "Entourage" and Seth MacFarlane's "Ted 2" and, of course, the "old ladies go nutzoid" gridiron comedy "80 for Brady." He may be the Lawrence Olivier of quarterbacks, but the football comp to his acting talents would be somewhere in the neighborhood of JaMarcus Russell.