The Simple Trick Teen Wolf's Studio Used To Turn The B-Movie Into An '80s Classic

Back in the mid-1980s, Michael J. Fox became a household name when the NBC sitcom "Family Ties" rocketed into the Nielsen ratings' top 10. While everyone in the ensemble was wonderful, Fox was the breakout star as Young Republican smartass Alex P. Keaton. Regardless of your politics, the character was wittily written and vibrantly performed by Fox. Filmmakers took notice and felt confident he could make the leap from the country's living rooms to the big screen.

We know now that Robert Zemeckis' "Back to the Future" was the film that made Fox a full-blown movie star in 1985. However, things might've played out a little differently if the dorky teen comedy Fox completed before Zemeckis' time travel blockbuster had opened first.

Yes, Rod Daniel's "Teen Wolf" nearly beat "Back to the Future" to the multiplexes, but Atlantic Releasing Corporation had a hunch the latter film was going to be a pop cultural phenomenon and delayed the release of its small-scale lark in order to ride the bigger movie's wave. It worked. "Teen Wolf" opened on August 23, 1985, and finished second at the domestic box office, grossing a terrific-for-the-era $6.1 million. It actually fell less than $1 million short of toppling "Back to the Future," which was in its eighth week of release, from the top spot and became a leggy sleeper hit that grossed $33 million against its $4 million budget.

In a 2020 interview with Y! Entertainment, one of the film's producers said that its success caught the industry by surprise — and actually ticked off John Hughes.