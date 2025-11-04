The Jennifer's Body Scene That Subtly Homages The Silence Of The Lambs

Karyn Kusama's "Jennifer's Body" didn't exactly make waves when it was released in the late summer of 2009. The film was marketed as a shallow, salacious slasher geared towards a predominantly male demographic, and its mixed critical reception didn't boost its credibility. In hindsight, Kusama's misunderstood comedy-horror has always had the markings of a cult classic, where everything from its campy tone and deliciously dark horror elements feels uniquely special. More than 15 years later, the film's thematic symbolism still feels fresh, with ample space to discover subtle homages to the films that inspired Kusama (and screenwriter Diablo Cody).

In an interview with Deadline, Kusama said that her favorite scene to direct was the extended sequence that cuts back and forth between Needy (Amanda Seyfried) and Chip (Johnny Simmons) having sex, while Jennifer (Megan Fox) lures Colin (Kyle Gallner) into an abandoned house. The director also revealed that an integral aspect of this sequence was a homage to a particular scene from Jonathan Demme's "The Silence of the Lambs":

"I always felt like that sequence would work best if it were all intertwined and intercut. And we kicked it off with a song by a band that I really loved called Screeching Weasel, and they do an incredible cover of 'I Can See Clearly Now.' [...] I also knew I wanted an homage to '[The] Silence of the Lambs', when the senator's daughter is singing 'American Girl' in the car. I always found that such an incredibly effective way to bond with her before she gets kidnapped in that film, and held prisoner.

Kusama continued, "And so, I wanted to sort of honor that scene and see Colin singing at the top of his lungs and just at his most joyous teenage self before he lands at this abandoned, half-finished housing suburb."