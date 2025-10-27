Prime Video Is Streaming A Brilliant A24 Horror Comedy With An All-Star Cast
Bear with me here when I say that horror and comedy tend to go hand-in-hand — although, frankly, this isn't some sort of hot take on my part with comedians turned horror auteurs like Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger on the loose. Both genres require really precise timing in order to work, and if you're a fan of guys like Peele and Cregger, you might want to check out a raucous horror comedy burning up the Amazon Prime Video charts that originally came out in 2022.
Directed by Dutch native Halina Reijn (who went on to helm "Babygirl" with Nicole Kidman in 2024) and written by Sarah DeLappe (who adapted it from a story by "Cat People" author Kristen Roupenian), "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is an underseen but honestly brilliant horror comedy that boasts an incredible all-star cast and features a tightly plotted, ultimately absurd story. Amandla Stenberg ("The Hunger Games," "The Hate U Give"), Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Myha'la (the HBO series "Industry"), Chase Sui Wonders (a standout on Apple TV's new hit comedy "The Studio), Rachel Sennott ("Bottoms"), Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson all appear in this movie, and if you don't consider that to be an impressive cast list, I honestly don't know what to tell you. Still, if you haven't checked out the movie that, according to FlixPatrol, is performing quite well on the Amazon Prime charts, consider giving "Bodies Bodies Bodies" a watch this scary season. Why? Allow me to sell you on it.
Still, with that said, spoilers lie ahead!
What is Bodies Bodies Bodies about?
At the beginning of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," we meet Bee (Maria Bakalova), who's dating a much-wealthier girl named Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and travels with her to a luxurious mansion for what Sophie calls a "hurricane party" (meaning, a group of twenty-somethings will hole up in the house and drink while the hurricane passes over). When they get to the super-isolated house owned by David's (Pete Davidson) family, Bee meets Sophie and David's friends, including a Gen Z podcaster named Alice (Rachel Sennott), her friend Jordan (Myha'la), her older boyfriend Greg (Lee Pace), and Emma (Chase Sui Wonders), David's girlfriend who wants to become an actress. (There's also one guy missing — the erstwhile Max, played by offbeat comedian and "I Think You Should Leave" guest star Conner O'Malley, and we learn that Max had an argument with David and bailed.)
Things go awry quickly when they join forces to play a game called "Bodies Bodies Bodies," which I've never personally played but may or may not be a real thing and is basically some sort of physically combative "murder" game played in the dark. Because this is a horror movie, the gang ultimately finds David dead — his throat is cut, and he's lying by the pool next to an Asian kukri sword — and they start turning on each other, taking each other out one by one as they all grow suspicious over what happened to David. This bloody process starts with Greg after the girls realize he has a "go-bag" packed and think he's there to kill and rob them, and when Bee kills him using a kettlebell, things go from bad to worse. Still, the very ending is where "Bodies Bodies Bodies" truly shines, because it's so funny.
The ending of Bodies Bodies Bodies is one of the most absurd and hilarious conclusions in recent horror history
Bee, Sophie, Jordan, Emma, and Alice have theories about who's killing people — they stop thinking it's Greg after he dies and worry that Max snuck back into the house to finish what he started with David — but they grow suspicious of each other and murder each other in increasingly brutal ways. They all fight, at which point Chekhov's gun is introduced into the situation (it has been in the house since the movie's first act), and Alice is shot to death while Emma ends up falling down the stairs to her death. Jordan is tossed over a banister and critically injured, and even Bee and Sophie are at odds after Jordan claims Sophie cheated on Bee with her and Sophie, struggling with sobriety, admits to Bee that she relapsed during the stress of the night. Then, Sophie and Bee find David's phone and discover that nobody killed him. He was trying to use the knife to open a bottle of champagne and ended up cutting his own throat in the process.
This is so, so, so funny, and it only gets funnier when Max arrives back at the house after the hurricane, only to find a pile of dead bodies who were all killed for no reason whatsoever. Throughout all of "Bodies Bodies Bodies," Halina Reijn's careful direction helps the film stay scary and funny, Sarah DeLappe's jokes keep the script flowing, and every single cast member delivers a hysterically funny performance. (Alice's defense of her podcast is still one of the funnier things I've seen on screen in recent memory.)
If you want to enjoy "Bodies Bodies Bodies" along with a bunch of other Amazon Prime Video subscribers, it's streaming there now.