Prime Video Is Streaming A Brilliant A24 Horror Comedy With An All-Star Cast

Bear with me here when I say that horror and comedy tend to go hand-in-hand — although, frankly, this isn't some sort of hot take on my part with comedians turned horror auteurs like Jordan Peele and Zach Cregger on the loose. Both genres require really precise timing in order to work, and if you're a fan of guys like Peele and Cregger, you might want to check out a raucous horror comedy burning up the Amazon Prime Video charts that originally came out in 2022.

Directed by Dutch native Halina Reijn (who went on to helm "Babygirl" with Nicole Kidman in 2024) and written by Sarah DeLappe (who adapted it from a story by "Cat People" author Kristen Roupenian), "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is an underseen but honestly brilliant horror comedy that boasts an incredible all-star cast and features a tightly plotted, ultimately absurd story. Amandla Stenberg ("The Hunger Games," "The Hate U Give"), Maria Bakalova ("Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"), Myha'la (the HBO series "Industry"), Chase Sui Wonders (a standout on Apple TV's new hit comedy "The Studio), Rachel Sennott ("Bottoms"), Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson all appear in this movie, and if you don't consider that to be an impressive cast list, I honestly don't know what to tell you. Still, if you haven't checked out the movie that, according to FlixPatrol, is performing quite well on the Amazon Prime charts, consider giving "Bodies Bodies Bodies" a watch this scary season. Why? Allow me to sell you on it.

Still, with that said, spoilers lie ahead!