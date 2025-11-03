Gene Roddenberry Had One Rule For Star Trek: The Motion Picture's Special Effects

As has been written in the pages of /Film before, Robert Wise's 1979 feature film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" isn't a boring film. It's more likely that you're just watching it incorrectly. Recall that "The Motion Picture" was the first time Trekkies had seen anything from this franchise since the cancellation of the original TV series in 1969. For a decade, the adventures of Captain Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and all the rest were hampered by the show's budget, leaving many exotic planets looking like parks in Southern California, and aliens like character actors in makeup.

"Star Trek: The Motion Picture" aimed to make — and succeeded at making — the old show look as epic as possible. There's a reason why "Motion Picture" pauses for several minutes while Kirk and Scotty (James Doohan) fly around the U.S.S. Enterprise, just to look at it. This was the first time the Enterprise ever felt like a massive spacecraft, a gigantic structure with hundreds of people inside. The same might be said of the film's extended V'Ger sequences, wherein the Enterprise is seen slowly flying through a cloud hundreds of millions of miles across. "Star Trek" is no longer filming animated phasers and styrofoam rocks. Now, it finally takes places in the epic vastness of space.

The special effects, however, were perfectly balanced with notable character work. A lot of time in "Motion Picture" was spent re-establishing well-known "Star Trek" characters, catching up with them after a several-year absence. According to a 1979 article in the New York Times, "Star Trek" creator said that the special effects needed to be great, but he demanded that the characters be kept at the center of things. The effects could never overwhelm the people.