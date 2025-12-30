Stargate SG-1's End Could Have Led To A Spin-Off With Claudia Black's Vala

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate SG-1."

Vala Mal Doran (Claudia Black) was never supposed to be a series regular in "Stargate SG-1." Introduced in season 8 of the show, Vala displayed antagonistic motivations in "Prometheus Unbound," where she kept Dr. Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks) as a prisoner. This was supposed to be a one-and-done appearance, but the enigmatic character returned as a recurring presence from season 9 onward, where she proves her worth as an SG-1 crew member time and again. While the showrunners intended to greatly expand upon Vala, the show was regrettably canceled after 10 fantastic seasons, putting a stop to these plans.

That said, ideas for a Vala-focused spin-off were floating even when writer/producer Rob Cooper was unsure whether "SG-1" would be renewed for a tenth season. Black spoke to GateWorld to shed light on this potential spin-off (which ultimately didn't work out, but helped bolster Vala's recurring presence in the show's final season):

"Rob was very honest with me from the very beginning [...] He said, 'You know, I would love ultimately to have you back. I don't know in what exact capacity, but this character has brought something very interesting to the show, and we'd like to workshop some possibilities.' They didn't know if SG-1 would continue as an entity, and so they said, 'If we did some sort of spin-off, would you be interested in working with some of the existing cast if they were interested in coming back?' So I knew he wasn't just blowing smoke [...] and wanted me to understand that he really did want to employ me again."

Vala's arc in season 10 invests her character with great depth, showcasing the multitudes contained within her human-Goa'uld sensibilities. But what would her arc look like in a potential season 11?