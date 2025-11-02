Seth Green Played This Little-Known Batman: The Animated Series Character

Any kid who grew up in the '90s will surely remember Seth Green most for his role as the rebellious son of Mike Myers' Dr. Evil in the Austin Powers movies or as Daniel "Oz" Osbourne on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." But before he debuted as Willow Rosenberg's (Alyson Hannigan) boyfriend on the cult WB series, he appeared in a Warner Bros. animation classic that many fans may have missed.

Back in 1992, Green voiced a character named Wizard in "I Am the Night," an episode from the first season of "Batman: The Animated Series." Though it's not necessarily an essential "Batman: TAS" installment, the episode is a prime example of how the series never shied away from more mature storylines, despite the fact it was ostensibly a kids cartoon. "I Am the Night" begins with a troubled Batman questioning the efficacy of his one-man assault on crime. "A weary body can be dealt with," he tells Alfred. "But a weary spirit ... that's something else." Next, Commissioner Gordon is gunned down by gangster James "Jimmy" Peake, aka Jazzman, one of many original characters introduced to the canon by "Batman: TAS." This unfortunate event causes Batman/Bruce Wayne to suffer a bout of depression, especially as he was supposed to arrive earlier to help apprehend Jazzman. Unfortunately, while visiting the alleyway where his parents were killed, the Dark Knight was held up.

In that same alleyway, two thugs menace Wizard, a young con man who had moved to Gotham with the hope of becoming rich but was forced to resort to petty crime in order to stay afloat. Today, most should instantly recognize the character's voice as that of Green, but back then, he was just getting started and actually kicked off his voice acting career with "B:TAS."